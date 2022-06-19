Ameya Dalvi

You don’t get a big churn in this segment every three months barring change in prices and availability of higher capacity variants in this budget. That’s exactly what we have here as compared to our list of phones under Rs 60,000 from last quarter. Of course, we have a couple of new entrants too to spice things up. While the 256 GB variants of several phones are available in this budget, their 128 GB storage variants offer better value for money in a few cases. Hence we have listed both. There’s ample power, style and photography chops on offer in these half a dozen handsets. Which one would you choose?

Best phones to buy under Rs 60,000 in India

Apple iPhone 12

The 128 GB storage variant of the Apple iPhone 12 is still available under Rs 60,000, and that makes it arguably the best value for money iPhone around. The iPhone 12 feels great in hand and has the perfect size for single handed operation. Its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen is compliant with HDR10 and Dolby Vision, and protected against scratches and smudges with a ceramic glass and oleophobic coating respectively.

It is powered by Apple’s previous flagship A14 Bionic chip that still has ample processing muscle for any task you intend to perform on this phone. You get the two reliable 12MP cameras at the back with the primary lens offering OIS, and the secondary capable of capturing ultra-wide shots. Yes, their performance is excellent in different lighting, and can shoot some awesome videos too. The Apple iPhone 12 launched with iOS 14, and is easily upgradable to iOS 15.

Apple iPhone 12 price in India: Rs 59,900 for 128 GB storage

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Just like the iPhone 12, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G too has IP68 ingress protection. It has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with HDR10+ compliance, 120 Hz refresh rate and is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2100 chip which can be found in most of their high-end phones in recent times. You get 8 GB RAM and a choice between 128 GB or 256 GB internal storage here. The phone runs Android 12 with Samsung’s One UI 4.

The photography department on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G has a combination of three cameras at the back starting with a 12MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with 123 degrees FOV and an 8MP telephoto camera with OIS that provides up to 3X optical zoom. The camera performance is impressive with excellent detail and wide dynamic range. Its low light performance is commendable too. A 4500 mAh battery keeps the phone running for close to a day and a half of moderate use and supports wireless charging too.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G price in India: Rs 47,899 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage; Rs 58,999 for 8 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage

Realme GT 2 Pro

The Realme GT 2 Pro is yet another new entrant in our 60K list. It is a loaded handset that offers features and performance comparable to the OnePlus 10 Pro at a significantly lower price point. Just like the 10 Pro, it is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and is accompanied by either 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage or 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The design is quite soothing too, thanks to its paper-like biopolymer back.

Another standout feature of this phone is its 6.7-inch 10-bit LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging between 1 to 120 Hz and up to 1400 nits brightness. The HDR10+ compliant display has a QHD resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels (525 PPI pixel density) and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus to protect it from scratches and cracks. The phone runs Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0.

The camera department consists of two 50MP cameras (primary with OIS and an ultra-wide camera) that excel in different modes and lighting. The 3MP micro camera is a very interesting addition that provides 20X to 40X magnification. The 32MP front camera handles selfies and video calls quite well. The Realme GT 2 Pro has a 5000 mAh battery that keeps the phone running for a day and a half of moderate use, and the bundled 65W SuperDart charger takes it from 0 to 100% in just about 37 minutes.

Realme GT 2 Pro price in India: Rs 49,999 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage; Rs 57,999 for 12 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage

OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 Pro is another great option under 60K, especially at its new selling price. A metal frame and a glass body protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and back give the phone elegance and sturdiness. It has a 6.7-inch LTPO Fluid AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a QHD resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels. The HDR10+ compliant screen can display a billion colours and get up to 1300 nits bright.

The photography department offers a good variety with a combination of a 48MP primary camera with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide camera with auto-focus, 8MP telephoto camera with OIS for 3.3X optical zoom and a 2MP mono camera. Hasselblad’s colour tuning lends a natural tone to the colours. The cameras manage to capture impressive shots in different lighting and modes. The 16MP front camera is more than decent for selfies and video calls.

The 5G ready OnePlus 9 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s previous flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC, and you get the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage variant comfortably in this budget. Its 4500 mAh battery lasts over a day of moderate use, and the bundled 65W Warp charger juices it up in just about half an hour. The phone also supports fast wireless charging and has IP68 rated ingress protection. It launched with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. The Android 12 update with OxygenOS 12 rolled out a while ago.

OnePlus 9 Pro price in India: Rs 54,999 for 12 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro actually sells under Rs 50,000, but there’s ample potential there in terms of features and performance to give the phones in this budget a run for their money. This phone is powered by Qualcomm’s fastest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display that flaunts 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ compliance and capability to display a billion colour shades. Corning Gorilla Glass provides protection against scratches at the front and back.

The photography department consists of a 50MP primary camera with OIS. You get another 50MP camera for ultra-wide photography and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie enthusiasts are bound to be thrilled thanks to its 60MP front camera. A 4800 mAh battery lasts for well over a day of moderate use and supports 68W fast charging as well as 15W fast wireless charging. It runs Android 12 out of the box, and like most Motorola phones, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro has a clean and near-stock user interface with a distinct possibility of future OS updates.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro price in India: Rs 49,999 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

Asus ROG Phone 5s

The top variant of the Asus ROG Phone 5s with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage can be purchased in this budget with a few bucks to spare. Needless to say it is a great option for gamers in this segment. You may also consider its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. Except for the memory numbers, the rest of the stuff remains the same, and you can save a good Rs 8,000. The phone offers several optimisations and enhancements to give gamers a superior gaming experience.

The Asus ROG Phone 5s is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship grade Snapdragon 888+ SoC, and has a 6.78-inch Full HD+, HDR10+ compliant, 10-bit AMOLED display with 144 Hz refresh rate. The rear camera department consists of a 64MP primary camera, 13MP ultra-wide shooter and a 5MP macro camera. It has a large 6000 mAh battery to support longer gaming sessions, and the bundled 65W fast charger can charge it fully in less than an hour. This phone runs Android 11 with ROG UI, and a stable Android 12 update is now available.

Asus ROG Phone 5s price in India: Rs 49,999 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage; Rs 57,999 for 12 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage