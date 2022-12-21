Ameya Dalvi

Our list of phones under 60K this month has quite a few new entrants. A couple of them just arrived this quarter and one surprise that wasn’t available in this budget previously. We also have a couple of shocking omissions like the Apple iPhone 12 and the OnePlus 9 Pro, mainly due to the unavailability of the desired variant in this price band. But worry not, we have worthy replacements for you to choose from. So let’s find out who made the cut this month.

Best phones to buy under Rs 60,000 in India

Google Pixel 7

Finally Google has decided to grace this part of the world with their flagship models pretty much with the rest of the world, and the junior of the two Pixel 7 devices can be purchased in this budget even without any festive offers or credit card discounts. The Pixel 7 is powered by Google’s next-gen Tensor G2 processor and offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate and 1400 nits peak brightness. The HDR10+ compliant screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The phone is reasonably compact for today’s standards and has IP68 rated ingress protection. As you expect from a Pixel phone, you get the purest version of the latest Android 13 with the Material You design language. Other than speedy OS updates, the Pixel phones are desired for their cameras and the Google Pixel 7 delivers admirably in that department courtesy of two cameras at the back. You get a 50MP primary camera with OIS and a 12MP ultra-wide camera that do a great job in different lighting conditions. The 10.8MP front camera won’t disappoint the selfie enthusiasts either.

Google Pixel 7 price in India: Rs 59,999 for 8GB RAM/128GB storage

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S22 5G makes its debut in our sub-60K list of phones this month. This phone too has an IP68 rating for dust and fluid resistance. The phone sports an aluminium frame and has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ at the front and back. It has a 6.1-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits, HDR10+ compliance and 120 Hz refresh rate. The S22 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and you get its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant in this budget comfortably. It runs Android 12 with Samsung’s One UI 4.1.

Photography department is packed with three cameras at the back starting with a 50MP primary camera with dual pixel PDAF and OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with Super Steady video support and a 10MP telephoto camera with OIS for 3X optical zoom. The camera performance is flagship grade as one expects, and it can record videos in 8K resolution too. A 3700 mAh battery keeps the phone powered for a day of moderate use and supports 25W fast charging as well as 15W fast wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G price in India: Rs 52,900 for 8GB RAM/128GB storage

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

The top variant of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra can be acquired in this budget. This Moto flagship is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and is accompanied by 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. You get a 6.67-inch Full HD+ 10-bit P-OLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 1250 nits peak brightness. The HDR10+ compliant display is protected against scratches by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The phone runs Android 12, and like all Motorola phones, you get a near-stock user interface.

Other than the processing muscle, the camera department is the key attraction here. You get a 200MP primary camera with OIS (yes, you read that right), a 50MP ultra-wide shooter and a 12MP telephoto camera for 2X optical zoom. Thus, you have all the key bases covered. Wait, that’s not all! You also get a 60MP front camera to woo the selfie crowd. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra’s 4610 mAh battery keeps it powered for over a day of moderate use, and supports 125 Watts wired and 50 Watts wireless fast charging.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra price in India: Rs 59,999 for 12GB RAM/256GB storage

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G

The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is another excellent option in this budget. The phone is loaded with flagship-grade features starting with its display. It has a 6.73-inch LTPO 2.0 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a QHD resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels. The screen is compliant with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, can display a billion colour shades and get up to 1500 nits bright. It is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and you can get the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage variant easily under 60K.

The rear camera department has three 50MP cameras with the primary module offering OIS, the ultrawide providing you with 115 degrees FOV and a telephoto camera for 2X optical zoom. The 32MP front camera handles selfies and video calls quite well. The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G further boasts of features like a quad-speaker system tuned by Harman Kardon and superfast charging. Its 4600 mAh battery lasts over a day of moderate use, and the bundled 120W charger claims to charge it fully in just 18 minutes. The phone also supports 50W fast wireless charging. The phone runs Android 12 with MIUI 13.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G price in India: Rs 55,999 for 8GB RAM/256GB storage

iQOO 9 Pro 5G

Last but by no means the least, we have another fully loaded device with flagship features under 60K. Just like several phones in this list, the iQOO 9 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s top of the line Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and you get 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage to go with it. It has a sharp 10-bit 6.78-inch HDR10+ compliant AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and 120 Hz refresh rate. The phone runs Android 12 with FunTouch OS 12.

The rear camera department here is quite impressive too. You get a 50MP primary camera with Gimbal OIS, accompanied by another 50MP ultra-wide camera with auto-focus and 150-degrees FOV. Giving them company is a 16MP telephoto camera with OIS that provides 2.5X optical zoom. The 16MP front camera takes care of selfies and video calls. The iQOO 9 Pro 5G’s 4700 mAh battery lasts over a day of moderate use, and the bundled 120W fast charger claims to charge it fully in just 20 minutes. The phone also supports 50W fast wireless charging.

iQOO 9 Pro 5G price in India: Rs 59,990 for 8GB RAM/256GB storage