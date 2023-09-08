Best phones under Rs 50,000 (Sept 2023): Google Pixel 7, OnePlus 11R 5G to Nothing Phone (2)

A budget of 50K for a smartphone provides you with a lot of options to choose from. The difficult part is choosing the right one. To make your life relatively easier, we have shortlisted five handsets from the options available that range between some new releases to former flagships that are now available in this budget. We have strived to give you that perfect mix of features, performance and style. So let’s take a look at the top 5 smartphones within a budget of Rs 50,000 this month.

Best phones to buy under Rs 50,000 in India

Google Pixel 7

The Google Pixel 7 is currently selling for a Rupee under 50K on its official online partner, Flipkart, and you can get it for even lower with several credit cards. Probably the effect of its successor, Google Pixel 8 gearing up for launch shortly. The Pixel 7 is powered by Google’s latest Tensor G2 processor and offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate and 1400 nits peak brightness. The HDR10+ compliant screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, and the phone has an IP68 rating for dust and fluid resistance.

As you expect from a Pixel phone, you get the purest and the latest version Android 13 with the Material You design language. Other than speedy and regular OS updates, the Pixel phones are known for their camera capabilities, and the Google Pixel 7 delivers strongly in that department courtesy of two cameras at the back. You get a 50MP primary camera with OIS and a 12MP ultra-wide camera that do a great job in different lighting and modes. Software tricks like the Magic Eraser and Camouflage let you edit captured images on the phone itself.

Google Pixel 7 price in India: Rs 49,999 for 8GB RAM/128GB storage

OnePlus 11R 5G

The OnePlus 11R 5G comfortably retains its spot in this list. While the flagship OnePlus 11 5G has more bells and whistles, the more affordable 11R 5G offers excellent value for money, while borrowing a handful of features from its more premium sibling, including the design. This stylish phone looks just like the 11 5G from the front and back, barring the placement of the front camera and the absence of a Hasselblad logo at the back.

The OnePlus 11R has a 6.74-inch curved display too with a higher than Full HD resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels. But you get a standard Fluid AMOLED display here instead of the more premium LTPO3 variant on the 11. This HDR10+ compliant screen supports 10-bit colour, 120 Hz refresh rate and can get up to 1450 nits bright. This phone is powered by Qualcomm’s previous flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, and you can get its top variant with a generous 16 GB RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage in this budget.

While it doesn’t have the supporting cast of the OnePlus 11 in its camera department, its 50MP primary camera with OIS is quite impressive. The lack of Hasselblad’s colour tuning doesn’t make a big difference either. You get an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera to give it company. The 16MP selfie camera handles selfies and video calls well. Its 5000 mAh battery can last for a day and a half of moderate use, and the bundled 100W charger juices it up in just about 30 minutes. The OnePlus 11R 5G runs OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13, and one can expect more OS and security updates in the future.

OnePlus 11R 5G price in India: Rs 44,999 for 16GB RAM/256GB storage

Nothing Phone (2)

From Carl Pei’s old brand to new, we have it all for you. While the first Nothing phone was strictly ok, the latest from the company is a significant upgrade on most fronts. While it retains its iconic design with transparent back and LEDs, the Nothing Phone (2) offers a lot more. Staying on the point, the Glyph lights at the back are not just cosmetic but provide a ton of functionality and customisation.

Unlike its predecessor that rocked a midrange SoC, Nothing has equipped the Phone (2) with ample muscle power courtesy of a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. It is accompanied by either 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage or 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. It has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ 10-bit LTPO OLED display with a peak brightness of 1600 nits, HDR10+ compliance and a variable refresh rate ranging from 1 Hz to 120 Hz. The phone runs Android 13 with Nothing OS 2.0, and the company promises 4 years of software updates.

Photography department on the Nothing Phone (2) consists of a 50MP primary camera with OIS and a 50MP ultra-wide with auto-focus. The camera performance is impressive, especially in good light. A 4700 mAh battery keeps the phone powered for well over a day of moderate use. It supports 45W fast charging as well as 15W wireless charging. However, no charger has been provided with the phone and needs to be purchased separately. A good 45W USB-PD/PPS charger can juice it up fully in 55 minutes.

Nothing Phone (2) price in India: Rs 44,999 for 8GB RAM/128GB storage; Rs 49,999 for 12GB RAM/256 GB storage

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G

The top variant of Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G has become even more affordable this month. The phone is packed with great features starting with a 6.73-inch LTPO 2.0 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a QHD+ resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels. The screen is compliant with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision and can get up to 1500 nits bright. It is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and you get a choice between 8 GB and 12 GB RAM along with 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The rear camera department has three 50MP cameras with the primary module offering OIS, the ultrawide providing you with 115 degrees FOV and a telephoto camera for 2X optical zoom. The 32MP front camera is quite good for selfies. The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G also boasts of features like a quad-speaker system tuned by Harman Kardon and superfast charging. Its 4600 mAh battery lasts over a day of moderate use, and the bundled 120W charger claims to charge it fully in just 18 minutes. The phone also supports 50W fast wireless charging. The phone launched with Android 12 with MIUI 13, and can be updated to Android 13 with MIUI 14.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G price in India: Rs 41,999 for 8GB RAM/256GB storage; Rs 44,999 for 12GB RAM/256GB storage

iQOO 9 Pro 5G

Here’s another fully loaded former flagship phone that can now be purchased under 50K comfortably. The iQOO 9 Pro 5G is also powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and you get 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage to go with it. The phone has a sharp 10-bit 6.78-inch HDR10+ compliant AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and 120 Hz refresh rate. The phone now runs Android 13 with FunTouch OS 13, and one can expect more updates in the future.

The rear camera department here is quite versatile. You get a 50MP primary camera with Gimbal OIS, accompanied by another 50MP ultra-wide camera with auto-focus and 150-degrees FOV. There’s also a 16MP telephoto camera with OIS that provides 2.5X optical zoom. A 16MP front camera takes care of selfies and video calls. The iQOO 9 Pro 5G’s 4700 mAh battery lasts over a day of moderate use, and the bundled 120W fast charger promises to charge it fully in just 20 minutes. This phone too supports 50W fast wireless charging.

iQOO 9 Pro 5G price in India: Rs 44,999 for 12GB RAM/256GB storage