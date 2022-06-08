Ameya Dalvi

Here’s our power-packed lineup of phones under Rs 50,000 this month, including a couple of surprise entrants. You have handsets with the most powerful SoC around, absolute flagship grade display and some great cameras too. And we have gone ahead and picked six smartphones instead of five that we believe would be hard to beat in this budget. So here we go.

Best phones to buy under Rs 50,000 in India

OnePlus 9 Pro

Yes, the OnePlus 9 Pro is selling under 50K at the moment and that makes it a great pick in this budget. The phone flaunts an elegant metal frame and a glass body protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and back. It has a 6.7-inch LTPO Fluid AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a QHD resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels. The HDR10+ compliant screen can get up to 1300 nits bright and display a billion colours.

The photography department has a great spread starting with a 48MP primary camera with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide shooter with auto-focus, 8MP telephoto camera with OIS for 3.3X optical zoom and a 2MP mono camera. Hasselblad’s colour tuning makes the colours look a lot more natural. The cameras manage to capture impressive shots in different lighting and modes. The 16MP front camera located in a tiny punch-hole at the top of the screen takes care of selfies and video calls pretty well.

The 5G ready OnePlus 9 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s previous generation flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC, and you get the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage variant in this budget. Its 4500 mAh battery lasts well over a day of moderate use, and the bundled 65W Warp charger juices it up in about half an hour. The phone also supports fast wireless charging and has IP68 rated ingress protection. It launched with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. Android 12 update with OxygenOS 12 is already available for this phone.

OnePlus 9 Pro price in India: Rs 49,999 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

Realme GT 2 Pro

While the OnePlus 9 Pro offers excellent value for money at its current price, the same cannot be said about its successor. But there’s another phone in the market that offers features comparable to the OnePlus 10 Pro and sells for the price of the 9 Pro. Say hello to the Realme GT 2 Pro that we believe is one of the best phones under Rs 50,000 in India currently. It is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and is accompanied by 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

The design is quite soothing too, thanks to its paper-like biopolymer back. Another standout feature of this phone is its 6.7-inch 10-bit LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging between 1 to 120 Hz and up to 1400 nits brightness. It has a Quad HD resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels (525 PPI pixel density). The HDR10+ compliant display has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus to protect it from scratches and cracks. The phone runs Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0.

The camera department consists of two 50MP cameras – the primary with OIS and an ultra-wide shooter that do an excellent job in different modes and lighting. The 3MP micro camera is a very interesting addition that provides 20X to 40X magnification. The 32MP front camera handles selfies and video calls quite well. The Realme GT 2 Pro has a 5000 mAh battery that keeps the phone running for a day and a half of moderate use, and the bundled 65W SuperDart charger juices it fully in just about 37 minutes.

Realme GT 2 Pro price in India: Rs 49,999 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G is another highly impressive option in this budget that offers some great features. This phone too has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Its 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display flaunts a 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ compliance and capability to display over a billion colour shades. There is Corning Gorilla Glass protection against scratches at the front and back.

The photography department on the Motorola Edge 30 Pro is loaded too starting with a 50MP primary camera with OIS. There’s another 50MP camera for ultra-wide photography and a 2MP depth sensor. And there’s more! Motorola has opted for a 60MP front camera to enthral the selfie crowd. Its 4800 mAh battery comfortably lasts close to a day and a half of moderate use and supports 68W fast charging as well as 15W fast wireless charging. This phone runs Android 12 out of the box, and like most Motorola phones, you get a clean and near-stock user interface.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G price in India: Rs 49,999 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

Asus ROG Phone 5s

How could we forget the gamers? Not that the above phones aren’t good enough for gaming in high resolution and max detail, but the Asus ROG Phone 5s is a specialist in this department. Other than the powerful processing hardware, the phone has several optimisations and enhancements to give the gamers a premium gaming experience. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC, and you get 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage to give it company. This phone debuted with Android 11 with ROG UI, and a stable Android 12 update has already started rolling out.

Its large 6.78-inch Full HD+ 10-bit AMOLED display has a 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ compliance and can get up to 1200 nits bright. Though this phone is targeted primarily at mobiler gamers, the rear camera department is pretty decent. It consists of a 64MP primary camera, 13MP ultra-wide shooter and a 5MP macro camera. The Asus ROG Phone 5s has a large 6000 mAh battery for longer gaming sessions, and even better, the bundled 65W fast charger can juice it up quickly by the time you shower and have a meal.

Asus ROG Phone 5s price in India: Rs 49,999 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

iQOO 9 5G

Another fully loaded device retains its place in our list. And even better, Amazon India is currently offering an additional Rs 2,000 instant discount on this phone. The iQOO 9 5G from the Vivo sub-brand too is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888+ chip, and you get 8 GB or 12 GB RAM options along with 128 GB or 256 GB internal storage to go with it. Its 6.56-inch HDR10+ compliant Full HD+ AMOLED display has 120 Hz refresh rate and can display a billion colour shades. The phone runs Android 12 with FunTouch OS 12.

The rear camera department here is somewhat unique. You get a 48MP primary camera with Gimbal stabilisation, accompanied by a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 13MP 50 mm professional portrait camera, which is great for portrait shots. The 16MP front camera is more than handy for selfies and video calls. The iQOO 9 5G has a 4350 mAh battery that lasts for a day of moderate use, and the bundled 120W fast charger claims to charge it fully in just 18 minutes. Yes, that's right!

iQOO 9 5G price in India: Rs 42,990 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage; Rs 46,990 for 12 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage

Apple iPhone 11

Two generation old iPhones generally offer good value for money, and the Apple iPhone 11 is at that stage currently. You now get its 128 GB storage variant under 50K. The iPhone 11 has just the perfect size for single handed operation. Its 6.1-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen supports wide colour gamut and is covered with a scratch resistant glass and an oleophobic coating.

Powering it is Apple’s former flagship A13 Bionic chip that is still a decently powerful processor for any task you intend to perform on this phone. You get the two trusted 12MP cameras at the back with the primary lens offering OIS and the secondary capable of capturing ultra-wide shots. As you expect from iPhone cameras, the performance is top notch in different lighting, and it can shoot some excellent videos too. The Apple iPhone 11 launched with iOS 13, and is easily upgradable to the latest iOS 15.

Apple iPhone 11 price in India: Rs 49,900 for 128 GB storage