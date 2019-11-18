Ameya Dalvi

There are some interesting entries in this list of phones under Rs 30,000 that were demanding a much higher price not too long ago. A couple of phones that retained their place in the list are either a little cheaper, or a higher capacity variant of the same can now be purchased in this budget. Given the updates, it's time to look at the best you can get under 30K this month.

Best phones under Rs 30,000 in India

OnePlus 7

Post the launch of the 7T, OnePlus 7 (review) has received a price cut and can now be picked up under Rs 30,000. It has a sharp, 6.4-inch Full HD+ Optic AMOLED display with a tiny drop notch at the top, though it’s not a 90-Hz screen like the 7T. The OnePlus 7 is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship SoC, Snapdragon 855, and is accompanied by 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It has a 3,700 mAh battery that comfortably lasts for a day.

A 48 MP primary sensor at the rear, along with a secondary 5 MP depth sensor, take care of photography. The primary lens has Optical Image Stabilisation and uses pixel binning to produce some crisp shots in varied lighting conditions. The front 16 MP camera clicks more than decent selfies. The OnePlus 7 is still good value for money at its new price.

OnePlus 7 price in India: Rs 29,999 for 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage

Redmi K20 Pro

Featuring a glass body and 'Aura Prime' design, the Redmi K20 Pro (review) has one of the most attractive designs among mid-range phones. You get a 6.4-inch Full HD+ notch-less AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and a 20 MP pop-up selfie camera on top. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner. Just like the OnePlus 7, this phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and comes bundled with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Actually, you can now opt for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant in this budget.

The camera department on Redmi K20 Pro is quite impressive too. You get a triple camera setup comprising a 48 MP main camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor, a 13 MP ultra-wide camera with a 125-degrees FOV, and an 8 MP telephoto lens that facilitates 2x optical zoom.

They manage to capture some high quality images in varied lighting conditions. You also get an option to record super slo-mo 720p videos at 960 fps and 1080p Full HD videos at up to 240 fps. The Redmi K20 Pro runs Android Pie with MIUI 10 layer on top. A 4,000 mAh battery keeps it running for over a day of moderate usage.

Redmi K20 Pro price in India: Rs 25,999 for 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage; Rs 28,999 for 8 GB RAM / 256 GB storage

Asus 6Z

This Asus flagship (review) too is powered by a Snapdragon 855 chip, and comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, which, unlike the OnePlus 7 or Redmi K20 Pro, is expandable up to 2 TB with a microSD card. It has a full-screen 6.4-inch Full HD+ display without any kind of a notch or hole for the front camera. In fact, it doesn’t have a dedicated front camera, and the rear cameras can be flipped over to take selfies. The flipping mechanism is motorised and controllable, thus letting you capture photos at interesting angles.

The rear cameras, which also double up as front cameras, have 48 MP + 13 MP sensors that capture excellent shots in decent lighting with natural colours and ample detail. They do a good job in low light too. Thanks to the flip mechanism, you get arguably the best selfie cameras around with great portrait shots and even better videos. The Asus 6Z’s 5,000 mAh battery easily sails through a day and a half of moderate usage.

Asus 6Z price in India: Rs 28,999 for 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage

Oppo Reno 2 Z

Oppo Reno2 Z is the successor to the heavily advertised Oppo Reno which was launched not too long ago – the one with the shark fin pop-up selfie camera, remember? The company has opted for a newer Mediatek P90 SoC in this phone. You also get 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage to go with it. It has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ full-screen AMOLED display without a notch or a hole. The 16 MP front camera isn’t hosted on a shark fin type mechanism as on its predecessor, but on a standard pop-up mechanism which is still cool.

The Oppo Reno2 Z has an in-display fingerprint scanner and boasts of a 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP quad camera combination at the back. It manages to take some high quality shots in good to decent lighting. Its 4,000 mAh battery goes beyond a day of moderate usage and can be charged briskly using the bundled VOOC 3.0 charger. The phone runs Android Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top.

Oppo Reno2 Z price in India: Rs 27,990 for 8 GB RAM / 256 GB storage

Google Pixel 3a

In terms of overall specifications, the Google Pixel 3a (review) is nowhere near as impressive as other phones in this list, but if you crave for one of the best phone cameras on the planet currently, along with faster Android updates above all else, this is your phone, period! The renowned Pixel 3 camera does a phenomenal job in all conditions, and especially in low light, where most phones struggle. And believe it or not, it has just one camera at the back that does all the computation and magic.

You also get the purest of Android experiences and new OS and security updates before any other phone. The Pixel 3a has a 5.6-inch Full HD+ screen and is powered by a Snapdragon 670 chip; sufficient for most tasks. A 3,000 mAh battery keeps it powered for just about a day of moderate usage.

Google Pixel 3a price in India: Rs 29,999 for 4 GB RAM / 64 GB storage

