Ameya Dalvi

A budget of Rs 25,000 has a wide variety of smartphones catering to different user needs. There is something for those who seek extra processing power, as well as those looking for a very good camera phone, and also for the style conscious buyers. We have a good mix of 5G ready options for you that should appeal to a broad user base. Here are the top 5 phones under Rs 25,000 this month. Choose one that addresses your needs the best.

Best phones to buy under Rs 25,000 in India

iQOO 7 5G

Here’s a nice little surprise to start with. The generally more expensive iQOO 7 5G is currently available under 25K, which makes it arguably the best all-round phone in this list, and a great buy. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chip, and you can buy its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant in this budget. It has a 6.62-inch HDR10+ compliant Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1300 nits.

The rear camera department is helmed by a 48MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Giving it company are a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Its 4400 mAh battery lasts over a day of moderate use comfortably, and the bundled 66W fast charger promises to charge it fully in under half an hour. The iQOO 7 5G runs Android 11 with FunTouch OS 11, and one can expect two more major Android updates in the future for this device. The Android 12 update should already be available by now.

iQOO 7 5G price in India: Rs 24,990 for 8GB RAM/128 GB storage

Redmi K50i 5G

The Redmi K50i 5G remains the most powerful phone under Rs 25,000 at this moment. It is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC that is found in much more expensive phones like the OnePlus 10R. You get its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage variant under 25K. The photography department has a combination of a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP macro camera. A 16MP front camera takes care of selfies and video calls quite well.

The Redmi K50i 5G has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ Liquid FFS display that’s HDR10 and Dolby Vision compliant. It is protected against scratches by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It supports 144 Hz refresh rate for a smooth experience in compatible apps, and should also have the gamers interested. A 5080 mAh battery keeps the phone running for close to a day and a half of moderate use, and the bundled 67W turbo charger claims to charge 50% of it in just 15 minutes. This Redmi phone runs Android 12 with MIUI 13.

Redmi K50i 5G price in India: Rs 23,999 for 6GB RAM/128GB storage

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Here’s another Xiaomi phone on the list, and this one’s mainly for the style conscious. The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is arguably the slimmest and lightest smartphone in this category in India. It measures just 6.81 mm in thickness and weighs 158 grams. It may not be as powerful as the two phones above but is no slouch either. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC which is a better option in this segment. You get 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage to go with it. Battery capacity stands at 4250 mAh and supports 33W fast charging.

The goodness doesn’t end there. The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G has a 6.55-inch Full HD+ 10-bit AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate. Other than the capability of displaying over a billion colour shades, it is compliant with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Photography is handled by three cameras at the back comprising a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide snapper and a 5MP macro camera. You get a more than decent 20MP selfie camera too. The phone launched with Android 11 and MIUI 12.5, and the company promises more Android updates for this phone.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G price in India: Rs 24,999 for 8GB RAM/128GB storage

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is still a very good option for photography enthusiasts courtesy of its 50MP primary camera with OIS. It does a commendable job in various lighting conditions including low light. It is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The 16MP front camera is more than decent for selfies and video calls. The phone runs Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0.

The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 920 SoC, which is decent enough for the segment. You get the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant in this budget. It has a vibrant 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate. It is protected against scratches by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The 4500 mAh battery lasts well over a day of moderate use and the company bundles a 60W fast charger that promises to juice it up fully in under 45 minutes.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G price in India: Rs 24,999 for 6GB RAM/128GB storage

Motorola G82 5G

The Motorola G82 5G may belong to the sub-20K segment, but it is good enough to find a spot in this list too. It has a 6.6-inch 10-bit Full HD+ pOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and is capable of displaying over a billion colour shades. This too features OIS on its 50MP primary camera that helps in capturing steady shots. You also get an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP macro camera at the back, along with a 16MP selfie camera at the front.

The Motorola G82 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chip, and you get either 6 GB or 8 GB RAM option with 128 GB internal storage to go with it. The design is quite sleek, and an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance makes it more durable. This phone has a 5000 mAh battery that keeps it powered for close to a day and a half of moderate use, and is accompanied by a 33W fast charger. It runs Android 12, and like most Motorola phones, you get a near stock user interface; another big plus.

Motorola G82 5G price in India: Rs 19,999 for 6GB RAM/128 GB storage; Rs 21,499 for 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage.