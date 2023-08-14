Best phones under Rs 25,000 (Aug 2023): iQOO Neo 6 5G, Realme GT 2 to Redmi K50i 5G

A budget of Rs 25,000 generally gets you close to the flagship-killer phones category. However, this month, you can also buy some of those. We have shortlisted 5 smartphones within this budget that offer powerful processors, high-quality cameras with optical image stabilisation (OIS), high refresh rate AMOLED displays and ample storage. Needless to say, all the chosen phones are 5G ready. So let’s take a look at the top 5 phones you can buy under Rs 25,000 in India currently.

Best phones to buy under Rs 25,000 in India

iQOO Neo 6 5G

The iQOO Neo 6 5G remains a great choice in this budget. It is powered by a former flagship-grade Snapdragon 870 chip, and you get 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage to give it company. It has a 6.62-inch HDR10+ compliant Full HD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a 120 Hz refresh rate for flicker-free performance in compatible apps. The phone runs Android 12 with FunTouch UI 12, and the company has promised two more major Android updates in the future for this device.

The rear camera department on the iQOO Neo 6 5G is helmed by a 64MP primary camera with OIS, and accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. Its 4700 mAh battery lasts close to a day and a half of moderate use, and the company bundles an 80W fast charger that promises to take it from 0 to 50% in just 12 minutes, and to 100% in a little over half an hour. Given its extensive feature set, it is an excellent deal under 25K.

iQOO Neo 6 5G price in India: Rs 24,999 for 8GB RAM/128GB storage

Realme GT 2

Speaking of an excellent deal, the former Realme flagship is here too and currently selling under Rs 25,000. The Realme GT 2 is powered by an even more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. You get the 128 GB storage variant of this phone with 8 GB RAM in this budget. Other than an elegant design, it has a 6.62-inch AMOLED display that supports 10-bit colour depth. The screen is HDR10+ compliant, and flaunts a 120 Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The camera department has a 50MP primary camera with OIS that captures some impressive shots in different modes and lighting. It is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide snapper and a 2MP macro camera. The 16MP front camera handles selfies and video calls quite well. The Realme GT 2 has a 5000 mAh battery that keeps it going for over a day and a half of moderate use, and the bundled fast charger can juice it up fully in a little over half an hour. The phone launched with Android 12, and an Android 13 update is available with Realme UI 4.0.

Realme GT 2 price in India: Rs 24,999 for 8GB RAM/128GB storage

Redmi K50i 5G

Redmi K50i 5G is another phone in this list with a powerful processor, and you also get double the storage to go with it. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC that is found in more expensive phones like the OnePlus 10R. The performance is comparable to a Snapdragon 888 chip, and you get its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage variant comfortably in this budget. The photography department comprises a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide snapper and a 2MP macro camera. A 16MP front camera handles selfies and video calls quite well.

The Redmi K50i 5G has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ Liquid FFS display that’s HDR10 and Dolby Vision compliant. It is protected against scratches by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It supports 144 Hz refresh rate for a smooth experience in compatible apps; the gamers will appreciate it too. A 5080 mAh battery keeps the phone running for close to a day and a half of moderate use, and the bundled 67W turbocharger claims to charge it to 50% in just 15 minutes. This Xiaomi phone runs Android 12 with MIUI 13. An Android 13 update with MIUI 14 is now available.

Redmi K50i 5G price in India: Rs 23,999 for 8GB RAM/256GB storage

Motorola Edge 30

The Motorola Edge 30 retains its place in this list. Though not as powerful as the phones above, this phone is handled by a Snapdragon 778G chip, which is more than decent for this segment, and you get 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage to go with it. Beyond that, it has some truly impressive features starting with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ compliance and capability to display over a billion colour shades. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection against scratches.

The photography department on the Motorola Edge 30 boasts of two 50MP cameras, with the primary offering OIS and the secondary camera letting you capture some high-quality ultra-wide shots. There’s also a 2MP depth sensor to assist in portrait shots. The 32MP front camera is bound to impress the selfie enthusiasts. The phone’s 4020 mAh battery lasts for a little over a day of moderate use and supports 33W fast charging. This phone runs Android 12, and like most Motorola phones, you get a clean and near-stock user interface. It is upgradeable to Android 13.

Motorola Edge 30 price in India: Rs 22,999 for 8GB RAM/128GB storage

Poco X5 Pro 5G

Just like the Motorola Edge 30, the Poco X5 Pro 5G is also powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chip and offers some impressive features. Even better, you can get the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage variant of this phone for a little over 20K. The photography department flaunts a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP macro camera. A 16MP front camera takes care of selfies and video calls pretty well.

This phone has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that’s HDR10 and Dolby Vision compliant and can display over a billion colours. It is protected against scratches by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and supports 120 Hz refresh rate for a flicker-free experience in compatible apps. A 5000 mAh battery keeps the phone running for close to a day and a half of moderate use, and the bundled 67W turbo charger promises to charge the battery fully within 45 minutes. The Poco X5 Pro 5G runs Android 12 with MIUI 14.

Poco X5 Pro 5G price in India: Rs 24,999 for 8 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage