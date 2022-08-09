Ameya Dalvi

Choosing just five phones under Rs 25,000 this month was a tough ask for us, and choosing one from those five might be equally tough for you. We have some real good 5G ready options for you with powerful processors, AMOLED screens, high refresh rate displays and even a 108MP camera. Choose one depending on the features that appeal to you the most.

Best phones to buy under Rs 25,000 in India

Motorola Edge 20 5G

The Motorola Edge 20 5G is still our top pick under 25K. It is a solid all-round phone that flaunts certain features that you generally do not expect at this price point. For starters, it has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with flagship grade 144 Hz refresh rate along with HDR10+ compliance and capability to display a billion colour shades. It is protected against scratches by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Aesthetically it is appealing too with less than 7 mm in thickness; something extremely rare in smartphones these days.

The camera department is equally impressive and boasts of a 108MP primary camera. The supporting cast is strong too with a 16MP ultra-wide shooter and an 8MP telephoto camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) that provides 3X optical zoom. The 32MP front camera will have the selfie enthusiasts interested. This Motorola phone is powered by a capable Snapdragon 778G SoC, and you get 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage with it.

Its 4000 mAh battery lasts for a day of moderate use and supports 30W fast charging. It runs Android 11, and like most Motorola phones, you get a clean and near-stock user interface that will impress the Android purists. The Motorola Edge 20 5G has a lot going for it and should appeal to a broad audience.

Motorola Edge 20 5G price in India: Rs 24,999 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is a very good option for photography enthusiasts and the only phone in this list to offer OIS on the main camera. The 50MP primary camera with OIS does a commendable job in various conditions including low light. It is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The 16MP front camera is more than decent for selfies and video calls. The phone runs the latest Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0.

The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 920 SoC, which is fairly powerful for the segment. You get the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant in this budget. It has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate that is vibrant and fluid. It is protected against scratches by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The 4500 mAh battery lasts well over a day of moderate use and the company bundles a 60W fast charger that promises to charge the phone fully in under 45 minutes.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G price in India: Rs 24,999 for 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

Redmi K50i 5G

The first of the two new entrants in our list, the Redmi K50i 5G is by far the most powerful phone you can get under Rs 25,000. It is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC that is found in much more expensive phones like the OnePlus 10R. Again, you get the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage variant under 25K. The photography department has a 64MP main camera, accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. You get a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The Redmi K50i 5G has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ Liquid FFS display that’s HDR10 and Dolby Vision compliant. It supports 144 Hz refresh rate for a flicker-free experience in compatible apps, and is protected against scratches by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. A 5080 mAh battery keeps the phone running for close to a day and a half of moderate use, unless you indulge in too much gaming, and the bundled 67W turbo charger claims to charge 50% of it in just 15 minutes. This Xiaomi phone runs Android 12 with MIUI 13.

Redmi K50i 5G price in India: Rs 24,499 for 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G

Just like the Redmi K50i, the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G makes its first appearance in our smartphone lists. It offers impressive features and performance in this budget. At the heart of this phone is a Snapdragon 778G SoC that remains a great choice in this segment. You get the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant in this budget, and now you can get it with quite a few bucks to spare, thanks to the Rs 3,000 instant discount on Amazon India.

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G has a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 90 Hz refresh rate. Battery capacity stands at 4700 mAh, and you get a 66W fast charger, which promises to charge 50% of the battery in just 18 minutes. Photography is handled by three cameras at the back comprising a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide snapper and a 2MP macro camera. You also get a more than decent 16MP selfie camera. The phone runs Android 12 with FunTouch UI 12, and the company has promised two major Android updates going forward.

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G price in India: Rs 21,999 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Last but not the least, a solid all-around option from Samsung that is fairly sleek and light too. Just like a couple other phones on this list, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC. You get 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal (expandable) storage to go with it. It has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with 120 Hz refresh rate. Its 5000 mAh battery keeps the phone powered for over a day and a half of moderate use and supports 25W fast charging.

Despite the large display and a high-capacity battery, the phone weighs under 175 grams and is just 7.4 mm thick. The camera department is quite versatile with a combination of a 64MP primary camera, 12MP ultrawide shooter and a 5MP macro camera to capture some quality photos in various modes. The 32MP selfie camera embedded in a tiny punch hole at the top of the screen will appeal to the selfie crowd. The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G runs Android 11 with One UI 3.1.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G price in India: Rs 24,999 for 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage