Ameya Dalvi

A budget of Rs 25,000 starts opening up doors to certain high-end features like near flagship grade processors, quality cameras with optical image stabilisation (OIS), high refresh rate AMOLED displays and ample storage. And in certain cases, all of the above. Needless to say, all the chosen phones are 5G ready. Without wasting any more time, let’s take a look at the top 5 phones you can buy under 25K in India this month.

Best phones to buy under Rs 25,000 in India

iQOO Neo 6 5G

The iQOO Neo 6 5G is now available in this budget; a pleasant surprise. It is powered by a former flagship-grade Snapdragon 870 chip, and you get 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage to go with it. It has a 6.62-inch HDR10+ compliant Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate for flicker-free performance in compatible apps. The screen has a peak brightness of 1300 nits. The phone runs Android 12 with FunTouch UI 12, and the company has promised two more major Android updates in the future for this device.

The rear camera department on the iQOO Neo 6 5G is helmed by a 64MP primary camera with OIS, and accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. Its 4700 mAh battery lasts close to a day and a half of moderate use, and the company bundles an 80W fast charger that promises to take it from 0 to 50 per cent in just 12 minutes, and to 100 per cent in a little over half an hour. All things considered, it is an excellent deal under 25K.

iQOO Neo 6 5G price in India: Rs 24,999 for 8GB RAM/128GB storage

Realme GT Neo 3T

The Realme GT Neo 3T is the other handset in this list powered by a Snapdragon 870 chip. And even better, its 256 GB internal storage variants with 8 GB RAM can be yours in this budget at the moment. It has a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that flaunts HDR10+ compliance, 120 Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness. It is protected against scratches by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. There’s a 16MP camera at the top of the screen which is decent enough for selfies and video calls.

Rear camera department has a 64MP primary camera that captures some impressive shots in different modes; no OIS though. It is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide snapper and a 2MP macro camera. The Realme GT Neo 3T has a 5000 mAh battery that keeps it powered for over a day and a half of moderate use, and the bundled 80W SuperDart charger fills up half of it in just 12 minutes. The phone launched with Android 12 and Realme UI 3.0 and is upgradeable to Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0.

Realme GT Neo 3T price in India: Rs 24,999 for 8GB RAM/256GB storage

Motorola Edge 30

The Motorola Edge 30 remains a strong contender in this budget. This phone is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chip, which is pretty decent for this segment, and you get up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It flaunts some truly impressive features starting with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ compliance and the capability to display over a billion colour shades. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection against scratches.

The photography department on the Motorola Edge 30 boasts of two 50MP cameras, with the primary offering OIS and the secondary camera letting you capture some high-quality ultra-wide shots. There’s also a 2MP depth sensor to keep them company. The 32MP front camera is bound to impress selfie enthusiasts. Its 4020 mAh battery lasts for a little over a day of moderate use and supports 33W fast charging. This phone runs Android 12, and like most Motorola phones, you get a clean and near-stock user interface.

Motorola Edge 30 price in India: Rs 22,999 for 6GB RAM/128GB storage; Rs 24,999 for 8GB RAM/128GB storage

Poco X5 Pro 5G

We have another phone in this list powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chip and also with an impressive feature list. And what’s more, you can get the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage variant of the Poco X5 Pro 5G in this budget. The photography department boasts a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP macro camera. A 16MP front camera takes care of selfies and video calls pretty well.

This phone has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that’s HDR10 and Dolby Vision compliant and can display over a billion colour shades. It is protected against scratches by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and supports a 120 Hz refresh rate for a smooth experience in compatible apps. A 5000 mAh battery keeps the phone running for close to a day and a half of moderate use, and the bundled 67W turbocharger promises to charge the battery fully within 45 minutes. The Poco X5 Pro 5G runs Android 12 with MIUI 14.

Poco X5 Pro 5G price in India: Rs 22,999 for 6GB RAM/128GB storage; Rs 24,999 for 8GB RAM/256GB storage

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G retains its place in our list. This phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, and is equipped with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It has a 6.67-inch 10-bit Full HD+ OLED display, and this one too is compliant with Dolby Vision as well as HDR10+. It has a 120 Hz refresh rate and there’s Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection against scratches.

Photography is handled by three cameras at the back, and unlike the Realme or Poco, the 50MP primary camera here does have OIS. You also get an 8MP ultrawide snapper and a 2MP macro camera to support it. There’s a more than decent 16MP selfie camera up front. This phone too has a 5000 mAh battery, and you get a 67W fast charger that claims to charge 50 per cent of it in just 15 minutes. The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G runs Android 12 with MIUI 13.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G price in India: Rs 24,999 for 6GB RAM/128GB storage