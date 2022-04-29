Ameya Dalvi

Just like the last quarter, all the phones on this list are 5G ready. And we have some interesting new entries under Rs 25,000 that are sure to get you excited. We have phones with 108MP cameras, competent processors, AMOLED screens, high refresh rate displays and more to appeal to a wide variety of users. Choose one that appeals to you the most. Mind you, the choice may not be that simple.

Best phones to buy under Rs 25,000 in India

Motorola Edge 20 5G

The Motorola Edge 20 5G is now available for just under 25K, and that makes it an awesome buy. It has some very interesting features that no other phone on this list can brag about. For starters, it is less than 7 mm thin; something extremely rare in smartphones these days. Its 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display flaunts a flagship-grade 144 Hz refresh rate along with HDR10+ compliance and the capability to display a billion colour shades. It is protected against scratches by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The camera department is equally impressive starting with a 108MP primary camera. The supporting cast is strong too with a 16MP ultra-wide shooter and an 8MP telephoto camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) that provides 3X optical zoom. Its 32MP front camera is bound to impress the selfie enthusiasts. This Motorola phone is powered by a capable Snapdragon 778G SoC, and you get 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage to go with it.

Its 4000 mAh battery suffices for a day of moderate use and supports 30W fast charging. It runs Android 11, and like most Motorola phones, you get a clean and near-stock user interface that will appeal to a lot of Android purists. Long story short, the Motorola Edge 20 is an impressive all-round package and one of the best options in this budget.

Motorola Edge 20 5G price in India: Rs 24,999 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is the only phone in this list that offers OIS with the main camera. It has three cameras at the back starting with a 50MP primary camera with OIS that does a commendable job in various conditions. It is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. Its 16MP front camera is more than decent for selfies and video calls. The phone runs the latest Android 12 out of the box with Realme UI 3.0.

The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 920 SoC, which is a good choice for the segment. You get 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage with it. It has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate that is vibrant and fluid. It is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The 4500 mAh battery lasts well over a day of moderate use and the company bundles a 60W fast charger that promises to charge the phone fully in under 45 minutes.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G price in India: Rs 24,999 for 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G

The Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G is another phone that photography enthusiasts would like to look at closely, courtesy of its 108MP camera. It is accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The 16MP front camera is good enough for selfies and video calls. This 5G phone is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, and you get multiple RAM and storage variants in this budget to choose from. The internal storage can be expanded further with a microSD card.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display that can get up to 1200 nits bright. It supports a 120 Hz refresh rate for a flicker-free experience in compatible apps, and is protected against scratches by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. A 5000 mAh battery keeps it running for close to a day and a half of moderate use, and the bundled 67W turbo charger claims to take it from 0 to 100% in less than 45 minutes. This Xiaomi phone runs Android 11 with MIUI 13.

Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G price in India: Rs 20,999 for 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage; Rs 22,999 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage; Rs 24,999 for 8 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Samsung too has a solid all-round option in this budget that is quite sleek and light. Just like the Moto Edge 20, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G too is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC. You get 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal (expandable) storage to go with it. It has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Its 5000 mAh battery lasts for over a day and a half of moderate use and supports 25W fast charging.

Despite the larger display and a high capacity battery, the phone weighs under 175 grams and is just 7.4 mm thick. The camera department is quite versatile with a combination of a 64MP primary camera, 12MP ultrawide snapper and a 5MP macro camera to capture some quality photos in various modes. The 32MP selfie camera embedded in a tiny punch hole at the top of the screen will have the selfie crowd interested. The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G runs Android 11 with One UI 3.1.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G price in India: Rs 24,999 for 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

iQOO Z5 5G

Just like the Samsung phone, the iQOO Z5 5G retains its spot on our list. It offers impressive features and performance in this budget. At the heart of this phone too is a Snapdragon 778G SoC that remains one of the best options. You get the faster UFS 3.1 internal storage here. You generally get the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant in this budget, but because of a Rs 2,000 instant discount on Amazon India, you can also get the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage variant under 25K while the offer lasts.

The iQOO Z5 5G has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Battery capacity stands at 5000 mAh, and you get a 44W fast charger, which promises to charge 50% of the battery in just 23 minutes. Photography is handled by three cameras at the back comprising a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide snapper and a 2MP macro camera. You also get a more than decent 16MP selfie camera. The phone runs Android 11 with FunTouch UI 12, and the company promises two major Android updates going ahead.

iQOO Z5 5G price in India: Rs 21,990 (effectively) for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage; Rs 24,990 (effectively) for 12 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage