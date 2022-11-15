Tuesday, November 15, 2022Back to
Best phones under Rs 20,000 (Nov 2022): Motorola G82 5G, iQOO Z5 5G to Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

The sub-20K category of smartphones just got better with certain never-seen-before features in this budget.


Ameya DalviNov 15, 2022 16:20:02 IST

Smartphones powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip continue to take up 60% of the slots in our sub-20K phone list. There are over a dozen different handsets based on that SoC in India at the moment, but we only included three of the best from that lot. In addition, we now have a phone with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a feature I don’t remember seeing before in this budget. Beyond that, as usual, we have phones with decent processing power, good cameras, high refresh rate displays, AMOLED screens, 5G compliance and more. Time to meet the best under Rs 20,000 this month.

Best phones to buy under Rs 20,000 in India

iQOO Z5 5G

The iQOO Z5 remains a great option in this budget with the most powerful processor of the lot. Even better, it is now a thousand Rupees cheaper than last time. It offers impressive features and performance starting with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, which is quite rare in this budget. You get 8 GB RAM and 128 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage to go with it. The phone has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 120 Hz refresh rate. 

iQOO Z5 5G

Battery capacity stands at 5000 mAh and lasts for a day and a half of moderate use. It packs a 44W fast charger that promises to recharge 50% of the battery in just 23 minutes. Photography is taken care of by three cameras at the back consisting of a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide snapper and a 2MP macro camera. You get a neat 16MP selfie camera too. The iQOO Z5 5G runs Android 11 with FunTouch UI 12, and the company promises two major Android updates going ahead.

iQOO Z5 5G price in India: Rs 18,990 for 8GB RAM/128GB storage

Motorola G82 5G

The Motorola G82 5G boasts of certain features that I do not recollect seeing in smartphones priced under Rs 20,000. For starters, it has a 6.6-inch 10-bit Full HD+ pOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is capable of displaying over a billion colour shades, something that is generally available in more expensive phones. Another feature that’s probably a first in this segment is availability of OIS on its 50MP primary camera. You also get an 8MP ultrawide shooter and 2MP macro camera at the back, along with a 16MP selfie camera at the front.

Motorola G82 5G

It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chip, and you get 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage with it. The design is quite sleek, and an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance lends a layer of sturdiness. This phone too has a 5000 mAh battery that keeps it powered for close to a day and a half of moderate use, and is accompanied by a 33W fast charger. It runs Android 12, and like most Motorola phones, you get a near stock user interface.

Motorola G82 5G price in India: Rs 19,999 for 6GB RAM/128GB storage

Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G

The Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G is another phone that would interest the photography enthusiasts, courtesy of its 108MP primary camera. It is accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The 16MP front camera is good enough for selfies and video calls. This 5G phone too is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, and you get the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant in this budget. The internal storage can be expanded further with a microSD card.

Redmi-Note-11-Pro-1

The Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display that can get up to 1200 nits bright and supports a 120 Hz refresh rate for a smoother experience in compatible apps. It is protected against scratches by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. A 5000 mAh battery keeps it running for close to a day and a half of moderate use, and the bundled 67W turbo charger claims to take it from 0 to 100% in under 45 minutes. This Xiaomi phone runs Android 11 with MIUI 13.

Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G price in India: Rs 19,999 for 6GB RAM/128GB storage

Poco X4 Pro 5G

Poco X4 Pro 5G retains its place in our list thanks to a nice mix of features and performance. Here’s another phone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, and it is accompanied by 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. This phone too has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1200 nits and 120 Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected against scratches by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The phone runs Android 11 with a layer of MIUI 13.

Poco-X4-Pro

The camera setup on the Poco X4 Pro 5G is similar to the iQOO Z5, comprising a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide snapper and a 2MP macro camera at the back. The 16MP front camera located in a punch-hole at the top of the screen is good enough for selfies and video calls. Battery capacity is the same too with a 5000 mAh battery that lasts over a day and a half of moderate use. But you get a faster 67W charger here that promises to juice it up fully in less than 45 minutes. 

Poco X4 Pro 5G price in India: Rs 17,999 for 6GB RAM/128GB storage

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G 

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is a well-rounded budget phone that ticks a lot of boxes in this budget. It is a very good option for the brand conscious buyers in this budget without compromising much on features or performance. This smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, and its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal (expandable) storage variant is comfortably available in this budget. It has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Samsung-F23-5G

The photography department at the back has a combination of a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro camera. It has a modest 8MP selfie camera that gets the job done. The battery backup is similar to other phones in this list with a 5000 mAh battery keeping it powered for a day and a half of moderate use. It supports 25W fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G runs Android 12 with the company’s One UI 4.1 on top.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G price in India: Rs 16,999 for 6GB RAM/128GB storage

Best phones under Rs 15,000 (Nov 2022): Motorola G31, Poco M5 to Infinix Note 12 5G

Best phones under Rs 15,000 (Nov 2022): Motorola G31, Poco M5 to Infinix Note 12 5G

