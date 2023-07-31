Our list of smartphones under Rs 20,000 this month has quite a few new faces as compared to our previous list of the same denomination. As always we have handpicked the best options for you that offer a good mix of features and performance. All phones have decent processing power, at least 128 GB internal storage, good cameras and a couple even with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Add to that high refresh rate displays, fast charging, 5G compliance and more. Time to meet our top 5 phones under 20K this month.

Best phones to buy under Rs 20,000 in India

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

Rarely do we get to start a sub-20K phones list with a Samsung handset. The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G totally deserves a place in this list thanks to its impressive features. At the top of the feature list is a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness. It is protected against scratches by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The phone runs the latest Android 13 with Samsung’s One UI 5.1.

Another speciality of this device is its 50MP primary camera with OIS; something not very common in this segment. Support cast features an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. You get a more than decent 13MP selfie camera up front. The phone is powered by an Exynos 1280 SoC and you get 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage that can be expanded further with a microSD card. A 6000 mAh battery keeps the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G powered for close to two days of moderate use. The company doesn’t bundle a charger along though.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G price in India: Rs 18,999 for 6GB RAM/128GB storage

Realme Narzo 60 5G

The newly launched Realme Narzo 60 5G offers a great mix of style and value. It has a vegan leather back that looks classy, and the Mars Orange variant is particularly eye-catching. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, and you get 8 GB RAM and a choice of either 128 GB or 256 GB internal storage in this budget. It has a vibrant 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Rear camera department is largely handled by a 64MP camera with a 2MP depth sensor for company. The 16MP front camera is pretty good for selfies and video calls. Battery capacity of this phone stands at 5000 mAh, and it can keep the phone running for over a day and a half of moderate use. The company bundles a 33W fast charger that promises to charge 50% of it in less than half an hour. The Realme Narzo 60 5G runs the latest Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0.

Realme Narzo 60 5G price in India: Rs 16,999 for 8GB RAM/128GB storage; Rs 18,999 for 8GB RAM/256GB storage

Motorola G73 5G

The Motorola G73 5G is another good option in this budget. It is probably the first phone in India with a Mediatek Dimensity 930 SoC. You get 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage with an option to expand it further up to 1 TB with a microSD card. This phone has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. This phone claims to have a water-resistant design but there is no IP rating. It also has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos compliance.



Its 50MP primary camera boasts of 2um larger pixels to capture more detail even in low light. You get an 8MP ultra-wide camera at the back and a capable 16MP selfie camera at the front. The Motorola G73 5G has a 5000 mAh battery that keeps it powered for close to a day and a half of moderate use, and is accompanied by a 30W fast charger. The phone runs Android 13, and like most Motorola phones, you get a near-stock user interface.

Motorola G73 5G price in India: Rs 16,999 for 8GB RAM/128GB storage

Poco X5 5G

If you are looking for loads of storage space well under 20K, the Poco X5 5G is the phone for you. You can purchase its 256 GB internal storage variant for just Rs 16,999. This phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip, accompanied by 8 GB RAM. And there’s more; this phone flaunts a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1200 nits and 120 Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected against scratches by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3.



The Poco X5 5G has three cameras at the back with the combination of a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro camera. A 16MP camera is located in a punch-hole at the top of the screen. This phone too has a 5000 mAh battery that lasts over a day and a half of moderate use, and the bundled 33W fast charger promises to take it from 0 to 100% in an hour. The phone runs Android 12 with a layer of MIUI 13.

Poco X5 5G price in India: Rs 16,999 for 8GB RAM/256GB storage

Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G

We started the list with a phone with OIS and we will end with one too. The recently launched Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G has a lot of things going for it, but one of its standout features is its 64MP primary camera with OIS. The support cast is not all that great with a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor to make up the numbers. But its 32MP front camera will have the selfie enthusiasts interested. The phone runs Android 13 with HIOS 13 UI.



This phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chip, making it the most powerful phone in this list in terms of processing power. You get its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant in this budget. The Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate for flicker-free scrolling. The battery backup is similar to most phones in this list with a 5000 mAh battery keeping it powered for a day and a half of moderate use. The company bundles a 33W fast charger to juice it up briskly.

Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G price in India: Rs 19,699 for 8GB RAM/128GB storage