Choosing five smartphones under Rs 20,000 was a tough job this time. These days you have a barrage of handsets powered by the Snapdragon 695 chip, and we really had to deliberate about which ones to include and which to leave out. We decided to offer a diverse portfolio so that it caters to a broader user base.

As always, we have phones with ample processing power, good cameras, high refresh rate displays, AMOLED screens, 5G compliance and more. Let’s meet the final five under 20K this month.

Best phones to buy under Rs 20,000 in India

iQOO Z5 5G

This was the easiest choice, and probably the best option in this budget currently. I don’t remember seeing the iQOO Z5 5G selling under Rs 20,000 previously, and that too before any cashbacks and credit card discounts. It offers impressive features and performance starting with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC which is a great option in this budget. You get 8 GB RAM and 128 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage to go with it. The phone has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 120 Hz refresh rate.

Battery capacity stands at 5000 mAh with a 44W fast charger that promises to recharge 50% of it in just 23 minutes. Photography is handled by three cameras at the back consisting of a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide snapper and a 2MP macro camera. You also get a more than decent 16MP selfie camera. The iQOO Z5 5G runs Android 11 with FunTouch UI 12, and the company promises two major Android updates going ahead.

iQOO Z5 5G price in India: Rs 19,990 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

Poco X4 Pro 5G

Poco X4 Pro 5G retains its place in our list thanks to its impressive feature set. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, and is accompanied by 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. This phone too has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ screen with 120 Hz refresh rate, but you get a Super AMOLED display here with a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The screen is protected against scratches by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The camera setup on the Poco X4 Pro 5G is quite similar too, comprising a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide snapper and a 2MP macro camera at the back. The 16MP front camera located in a punch-hole at the top of the screen is good enough for selfies and video calls. Its 5000 mAh battery lasts over a day and a half of moderate use, and the bundled 67W fast charger promises to juice it up fully in less than 45 minutes. The phone runs Android 11 with MIUI 13 on top.

Poco X4 Pro 5G price in India: Rs 16,999 for 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

Motorola G71 5G

The Motorola G71 5G is the second of the two phones with a Snapdragon 695 chip that we have included in this list. And you get 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage with it. It is an ideal choice for those looking for a near stock Android UI. The phone runs Android 11. The rest of the features aren’t bad either. You get a sharp 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, but the refresh rate is limited to 60 Hz. Its IP52 rated dust and splash resistant design adds an extra layer of sturdiness.

The photography department on the Motorola G71 is helmed by a 50MP primary camera. Giving it company are an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP macro camera. Its 16MP front camera does a good job with selfies and video calls. This phone too has a 5000 mAh battery that keeps it powered for close to a day and a half of moderate use, and is accompanied by a 33W fast charger. The phone is currently available for a significantly lower price as compared to a couple of months ago.

Motorola G71 5G price in India: Rs 15,999 for 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

Samsung occasionally slips in a well-rounded budget phone that ticks a lot of boxes. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is one of those. It is a very good option for the brand conscious buyers in this budget. This is the only phone in the list to offer Android 12 out of the box, and you get the company’s new One UI 4.1 on top. This smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, and its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal (expandable) storage variant is comfortably available in this budget with a few thousands to spare.

This handset has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The photography department at the back is quite similar to that of the Motorola G71 with a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro camera. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G has a modest 8MP selfie camera that gets the job done. The battery backup is similar to most phones here with a 5000 mAh battery keeping it running for a day and a half of moderate use. It supports 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G price in India: Rs 15,999 for 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

We decided to give the last slot to a slightly older phone that is still a great option at its current selling price. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is the only phone in this list to flaunt a 108MP camera. The support cast consists of an 8MP ultra-wide camera, 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor at the back. A 16MP front camera is adept at handling selfies and video calls. The camera performance is quite impressive for the segment. The phone runs Android 11 with MIUI 12. It lacks 5G but more than makes up in other departments.

The phone sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a rated peak brightness of 1200 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection against scratches. The screen is HDR10 compliant and has a 120 Hz refresh rate. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, and you get 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal expandable storage. It has a 5020 mAh battery that lasts over a day and a half of moderate use. A 33W fast charger is included in the bundle.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max price in India: Rs 16,749 for 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage