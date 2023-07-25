Best phones under Rs 15,000 (July 2023): Realme Narzo N55, Poco M5 to Samsung Galaxy M13

This month, we see quite a few new additions to our list of phones under Rs 15,000. There is a good mix of phones that cater to different use cases. We have phones with good cameras, high refresh rate displays, some with AMOLED displays too as well as one with 5G compliance. But we have made sure that each phone has at least 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Time to look at the best options under 15K at the moment.

Best phones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India

Poco M4 Pro/ Poco M5

There are two Poco phones for you to choose from, and though the older M4 Pro has more impressive features, the newer M5 is a lot more affordable and stylish, and hard to overlook. The Poco M5 has a leather-like texture at the back that makes it look more premium. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio G99 chip with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal (expandable) storage. It has a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate and Widevine L1 certification.



The screen is protected against scratches by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Rear camera department has a 50MP main camera, which is accompanied by a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. You also get an 8MP selfie camera up front. Its 5000 mAh battery lasts for close to two days of moderate use and supports 18W fast charging with a 22.5W fast charger included in the package. The Poco M5 runs Android 12 with a layer of MIUI 13 on top.

The Poco M4 Pro may be a little more expensive but it bundles a handful of extra features. For starters, you get a slightly more compact 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display here with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The phone also has 8 GB RAM instead of 6 GB, and though the battery capacity is similar, it supports faster 33W charging with the corresponding adapter bundled along.

The camera department has a different mix too with a combination of a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro camera. You also get a superior 16MP selfie camera on this phone. It runs the older Android 11 though. However, an Android 13 update is expected for this phone sometime this year.

Poco M5 price in India: Rs 10,499 for 6GB RAM/128GB storage

Poco M4 Pro price in India: Rs 13,999 for 8GB RAM/128GB storage

Infinix Zero 5G 2023

The 2023 variant of the Infinix Zero 5G is the only 5G-ready phone in this list, and offers an impressive feature set. It sports a large 6.78-inch Full HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate which is good to see in this budget. This phone is also the most powerful of the lot here, thanks to a Mediatek Dimensity 920 SoC, which is a great choice for this segment. You get 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage that can be expanded further with a microSD card.

Another striking feature of this device is its stylish vegan leather back. The photography department consists of a 50MP primary camera along with a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The 16MP front camera is pretty good for selfies and video calls. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 has a 5000 mAh battery that can keep it running for a day and a half of normal use. It supports 33W fast charging. This Infinix phone runs Android 12.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price in India: Rs 14,999 for 8GB RAM/128GB storage

Motorola G31

The Motorola G31 is another great option in this budget and is packed with impressive features. It has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen. This phone too has a 50MP primary camera at the back, but the support cast is better. You get an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP macro camera. A 13MP selfie camera is located in a tiny punch hole at the top of the screen. This phone has a water-repellent design but no IP rating.

The Motorola G31 is powered by a modest Mediatek Helio G85 chip that is decent enough for day-to-day tasks. You get its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal (expandable) storage variant comfortably in this budget. You get a 5000 mAh battery that keeps it powered for over a day and a half of moderate use. Like most Motorola phones, the G31 has a clean and near-stock Android user interface. It launched with Android 11 and is upgradeable to Android 12.

Motorola G31 price in India: Rs 12,999 for 6GB RAM/128GB storage

Realme C55/ Realme Narzo N55

The newly launched duo of Realme Narzo N55 and Realme C55 are literally the same phones available in different colour shades. The design is elegant and you get a sizable 6.72-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with 90 Hz refresh rate. The phones are powered by Mediatek Helio G88 SoC, which is decent for this budget. While the Narzo N55 offers 6 GB RAM, you get an 8 GB option on the C55. Both have 128 GB internal storage that can be expanded further using a microSD card.

The photography department has a combination of a 64MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor at the back, and an 8MP selfie camera up front. Both phones are fitted with 5000 mAh batteries that keeps them running for over a day and a half of moderate use. Even better, the company bundles a 33W fast charger with each of them to juice them up quickly. The Realme C55 and Narzo N55 run the latest Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0

Realme Narzo N55 price in India: Rs 12,249 for 6GB RAM/128GB storage

Realme C55 price in India: Rs 13,999 for 8GB RAM/128GB storage

Samsung Galaxy M13

Samsung Galaxy M13 offers a good mix of features for its selling price. You get a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. This phone is powered by Samsung’s Exynox 850 chip, and comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage that can be expanded further up to 1 TB with a microSD card. The phone runs Android 12 with One UI 4.1.

The photography department is pretty neat for a budget phone with three cameras at the back. This phone too has a 50MP primary camera, along with a 5MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. You also get an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. A big 6000 mAh battery keeps the Samsung Galaxy M13 powered for over two days of moderate use, and also supports 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M13 price in India: Rs 12,999 for 6GB RAM/128GB storage