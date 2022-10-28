Ameya Dalvi

The festive sales are finally over, or so it seems. There were some great deals on smartphones across various budgets over the past month or so. For some reason, if you missed the sales or didn’t have a need or reason to buy a phone then, but now you do, worry not. We have you covered as we look to refresh our smartphone lists starting with the best on offer under Rs 10,000. We have five options for you with at 4 GB RAM, 64 GB internal storage, good display and more than decent cameras. Take your pick.

Best phones to buy under Rs 10,000 in India

Samsung Galaxy F13

Surprise surprise! A Samsung phone at the top of the list in this budget! The Samsung Galaxy F13 offers some real good features for its selling price. It is amongst the few phones under Rs 10,000 that flaunts a Full HD+ display. Its 6.6-inch screen is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. This phone is powered by Samsung’s Exynox 850 chip, and comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage that can be expanded further up to 1 TB with a microSD card.

The photography department is quite varied here for a budget phone with three rear cameras comprising a 50MP primary camera, 5MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. You also get an 8MP front camera to handle selfies and video calls. A big 6000 mAh battery keeps the phone powered for close to two days of moderate use, and also supports 15W fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy F13 runs Android 12 with One UI 4.1.

Samsung Galaxy F13 price in India: Rs 9,499 for 4GB RAM/64GB storage

Infinix Hot 11

The Infinix Hot 11 retains its place in our list courtesy of a well-rounded feature set. It is another phone in this bunch with a Full HD+ screen, and sports a 6.6-inch IPS display. This phone is powered by a Mediatek Helio G70 SoC, which is not a bad option in this budget. This too bundles 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage that can be expanded further using a microSD card. The camera department is modest with a 13MP primary camera assisted by a depth sensor. The 8MP front camera is decent enough for selfies and video calls.

This smartphone has a 5200 mAh battery that keeps it running for well over a day and a half of moderate use. The Infinix Hot 11 runs XOS 7.6 based on Android 11. You do get a 2022 variant of this phone for the same price that offers a slightly larger 6.7-inch screen and a Unisoc T610 processor. The battery capacity is marginally lower at 5000 mAh. Rest of the specifications are the same as its previous iteration. We still prefer the older variant though, while the stocks last.

Infinix Hot 11 price in India: Rs 8,999 for 4GB RAM/64GB storage

Micromax IN Note 1

The Micromax IN Note 1 remains a very good option in this budget. It has a 6.67-inch screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a tiny punch hole at the top that hosts a 16MP selfie camera. This phone is powered by a Mediatek Helio G85 chip, which is a pretty decent option for the segment, and you get 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage that can be expanded further with a microSD card.

The X-shaped pattern at the back of the phone is eye-catching and adds a bit of style. The Micromax IN Note 1 has four rear cameras consisting of a 48MP primary camera, 5MP ultrawide shooter, 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. A 5000 mAh battery keeps the phone powered for over a day and a half of moderate use, and supports 18W fast charging. The phone launched with Android 10, and an Android 11 update was expected this year.

Micromax IN Note 1 price in India: Rs 9,990 for 4GB RAM/64GB storage

Motorola G22

The Motorola G22 is a neat little option in this budget. Some of its features are quite interesting for this budget category. Let’s start with the photography department that has a 50MP primary camera, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The 16MP front camera should please the selfie enthusiasts. The phone has a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, a rare feature in a phone priced under 10K.

The Motorola G22 is powered by a Mediatek Helio G37 chip, and you get 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage that can be expanded further up to 1 TB with a microSD card. Its 5000 mAh battery keeps the phone running for close to two days of standard use, and even better, it supports 20W fast charging. The phone runs Android 12 out of the box, and like all Motorola phones, you get a near-stock Android user interface. Long story short, this is a great all-round phone under Rs 10,000.

Motorola G22 price in India: Rs 9,499 for 4GB RAM/64GB storage

Redmi 10

Though not better than some of the phones above, the Redmi 10 from Xiaomi is a good budget smartphone for those looking for decent processing power, a large display and long battery life. It has a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1650 x 720 pixels protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC which is a very good option in this budget. You get 4 GB RAM here too along with 64 GB of internal storage that can be expanded further.

This phone has a 6000 mAh battery that powers it for well over two days of moderate use. You get two rear cameras with a combination of 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. A 5MP selfie camera is located in a drop notch at the top of the screen. The Redmi 10 runs Android 11 with a layer of Xiaomi’s MIUI 13 on top.

Redmi 10 price in India: Rs 9,499 for 4GB RAM/64GB storage