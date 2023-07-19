Best phones under Rs 10,000 (July 2023): Poco C55, Motorola G12 to Redmi 12C

It’s a new quarter and it is time to reset all our smartphone lists starting with the one under Rs 10,000. As always, we have made sure that each handset has at least 4 GB RAM, ample internal storage, a good display and decent cameras.

In fact, this time we have picked all the phones in our list with 128 GB storage and 50MP cameras too. Yes, you read that right, and we are still talking about the same budget! So let’s take a quick look at the top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 this month.

Best phones to buy under Rs 10,000 in India

Poco C55

Let’s start with the only phone on the list to offer 6 GB RAM, and that too well under 10K. The Poco C55 is also packed with 128 GB internal storage and a dedicated MicroSD slot to expand it further while using two SIM cards at the same time. It has a 6.71-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1650 x 720 pixels and is powered by a more than decent MediaTek G85 SoC, which dominates this list. Poco hasn’t excluded a fingerprint sensor either, and you can find one at the back.

Speaking of the back, the Poco C55 has a leather-like texture at the rear giving it a premium feel. You get two cameras there with a combination of 50MP primary camera with PDAF and a depth sensor. A 5MP selfie camera is located in a drop notch at the top of the screen. A 5000 mAh battery keeps this phone powered for close to two days of moderate use. The Poco C55 runs Android 12 with Xiaomi’s MIUI 13 on top.

Poco C55 price in India: Rs 8,499 for 6GB RAM/128GB storage

Motorola G13

The Motorola G13 is another very good option in this budget and is packed with impressive features. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate, which is great to see in this budget. This phone too has a 50MP primary camera at the back, along with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera. An 8MP selfie camera is located in a tiny punch hole at the top of the screen. The phone has an elegant exterior along with an IP52-rated water-repellent design.

The Motorola G13 too is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chip that is powerful enough for day-to-day tasks. You get its 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal (expandable) storage variant in this budget. This phone too has a 5000 mAh battery that keeps it powered for close to two days of moderate use. The G13 runs the latest Android 13, and like most Motorola phones, it has a clean and near-stock Android user interface. Even better, the company promises an upgrade to Android 14 and three years of security updates.

Motorola G13 price in India: Rs 9,999 for 4GB RAM/128GB storage

Realme Narzo 50A

The Realme Narzo 50A is now available in this budget and ticks a lot of boxes. It has a stylish design and sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display, but unlike the Moto, it has the standard 60 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chip too, and you get 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage that can be expanded further using a microSD card. This phone runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0.

The photography department here is mainly about the 50MP primary camera that does most of the heavy lifting. A 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera give it company. The 8MP front camera does a decent job with selfies and video calls. The Realme Narzo 50A has a 6000 mAh battery that keeps the phone running for more than two days of moderate use. The company also bundles an 18W fast charger to juice it up relatively quickly. Thanks to its large battery, the phone also supports reverse charging.

Realme Narzo 50A price in India: Rs 9,999 for 4GB RAM/128GB storage

Redmi 12C

And here comes the fourth phone in this list powered by the Mediatek Helio G85 SoC. The Redmi 12C is another good-looking device that offers a large 6.71-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1650 x 720 pixels and 500 nits of peak brightness. You get 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal expandable storage, along with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

There is a 50MP primary camera at the back with PDAF along with a depth sensor. A 5MP selfie camera takes care of selfies and video calls. The Redmi 12C runs Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top. It packs a 5000 mAh battery that can easily go beyond a day and a half of moderate use.

Redmi 12C price in India: Rs 9,499 for 4GB RAM/128GB storage

Nokia C32

The Nokia C32 is only the second device in this list that runs the latest Android 13 and also offers a near-stock user interface. It is one of the rare phones in this segment to sport a glass back, and that too a toughened one. Its 6.52-inch HD+ screen is protected by a scratch-resistant glass too. Though it’s an entry-level phone, it does look elegant. It is also dust and moisture-resistant to an extent thanks to an IP52 rating.

You get 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage here too, but unlike the rest of the phones in this list, this phone is powered by a Unisoc chip instead of a MediaTek. This phone has two rear cameras consisting of a 50MP primary camera with auto-focus and a 2MP macro camera. Selfie duties and video calls are handled by an 8MP front camera. This phone too has a 5000 mAh battery that keeps it going for close to two days of moderate use.

Nokia C32 price in India: Rs 9,499 for 4GB RAM/128GB storage