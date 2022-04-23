Ameya Dalvi

There has been a major churn in this price bracket this time. Only one smartphone from our last quarter’s sub-20K options managed to hold on to its place in this list. Needless to say, one can expect handsets with ample processing power, good cameras, high refresh rate displays, AMOLED screens, 5G compliance and more at this price point. Time to figure out who made the cut this month within a budget of Rs 20,000.

Best phones to buy under Rs 20,000 in India

iQOO Z3 5G

The iQOO Z3 is the only phone common to our previous sub-20K list and this. Thanks to its impressive set of features and specifications, it remains one of the best options under Rs 20,000 in India. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s midrange Snapdragon 768 SoC, and you can get its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant in this budget. It has a 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR10 compliance. A 16MP selfie camera is located in a drop notch at the top of the screen.

Photography is handled by three cameras at the back starting with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP macro camera. The iQOO Z3 5G runs Android 11 with FunTouch 11 UI. The company promises two major Android updates and three years of security updates for this phone, which is great to have. Its 4400 mAh battery is good enough to keep the phone running for well over a day of moderate use, and you get a 55W fast charger in the bundle to recharge it briskly.

iQOO Z3 5G price in India: Rs 18,990 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

Poco X4 Pro 5G

Poco’s new mid ranger has a good mix of features. The X4 Pro 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, and is accompanied by 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. This phone has a big 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The screen is protected against scratches by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5.

The Poco X4 Pro 5G has three cameras at the back consisting of a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide snapper and a 2 MP macro camera. The 16MP front camera located in a punch-hole at the top of the screen is good enough for selfies and video calls. Its 5000 mAh battery easily lasts over a day and a half of moderate use, and the bundled 67W fast charger promises to charge it fully in less than 45 minutes. The phone runs Android 11 with MIUI 13 on top.

Poco X4 Pro 5G price in India: Rs 19,999 for 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

Realme 9 5G SE

The Realme 9 5G SE is another good option that offers the right blend of features and performance. This phone is powered by a fairly powerful Snapdragon 778G SoC, and you get 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage here too. Its 5000 mAh battery lasts for a day and a half of moderate use, and the bundled 30W fast charger replenishes it fairly quickly. The phone runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0.

You get three cameras at the back comprising a 48MP primary camera, 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor; no ultra-wide camera here. You get a 16MP selfie camera located in a tiny punch-hole at the top of the screen. The Realme 9 5G SE has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a peak brightness of 600 nits. Now comes the most interesting part. It has a 144 Hz adaptive refresh rate with six levels of variable refresh rate settings; a handy feature for gamers.

Realme 9 5G SE price in India: Rs 19,999 for 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

Motorola G71

The Motorola G71 is an ideal choice for those looking for near stock Android UI. And the rest of the features are pretty good too. Its IP52 rated dust and splash resistant design adds an extra layer of sturdiness. The photography department is helmed by a 50MP primary camera. Giving it company are an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. Its 16MP front camera does a good job with selfies and video calls. You get a sharp 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, but the refresh rate is limited to 60 Hz.

The Moto G71 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 SoC, and like most phones in this list, is accompanied by 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. This phone too has a 5000 mAh battery that keeps it powered for close to a day and a half of moderate use. It is accompanied by a 33W fast charger. And as I mentioned at the start, like most Motorola phones, you get a near stock Android user interface here. The G71 runs Android 11.

Motorola G71 price in India: Rs 19,099 for 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G ticks a lot of boxes too. It is good to see a premium brand offer a decent set of specifications in this budget. This is also the only phone in this list to offer Android 12 out of the box with the company’s new One UI 4.1. This smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, and you can purchase its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal (expandable) storage variant comfortably in this budget.

This handset has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The photography department at the back is quite similar to the Moto G71 with a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-side shooter and a 2MP macro camera. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G has a modest 8MP selfie camera that gets the job done. The battery backup is similar to most phones in this list with a 5000 mAh battery keeping it up and running for a day and a half of moderate use. It supports 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G price in India: Rs 16,999 for 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage