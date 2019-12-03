Ameya Dalvi

I have been told that 55 inches is the preferred size of large screen TVs in India, and I am not surprised, given the price at which they sell here with a minimal premium one needs to pay over a smaller-sized TV. Having said that, make sure you have a viewing distance of a minimum of 12 feet between the viewer and the TV for enjoying it to the fullest. Anything less and it may feel a bit too big for comfort.

You get plenty of official Android TV options in this budget, and all the Smart TVs listed below belong to that category. Here, you get access to the Google Play Store and a wide variety of apps, along with built-in Chromecast to cast content to the TV from compatible apps on your smartphone. So let’s take a look at the best you can currently buy under Rs 40,000 in India.

Best 55-inch Smart TV deals under Rs 40,000 in India

iFFALCON (TCL) 55K31 (Price: Rs 27,999)

The TCL sub-brand has dropped the price of its 55-inch smart TV model from the K31 series below 30K, making it the most inexpensive TV in this list by far. Despite that, it doesn’t skimp on any of the key features found on other TVs. The iFFALCON 55K31 has a 4K panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and support for 1.07 billion colours. You also get a voice-enabled remote control, 3x HDMI, 2x USB ports along with other popular audio/video ports and support for all major streaming services like Netflix, Hotstar, etc.

It also supports AI picture adjustment and micro dimming. It is powered by a quad-core processor with 2 GB of RAM, 16 GB internal storage and runs Android 9 Pie OS. In case you want a more stylish version of this TV with narrower bezels and are willing to spend 5K more, the company has just released its K3A series. We will review it soon and let you know if it’s worth the extra money.

Sanyo Kaizen XT-55A082U (Price: Rs 37,999)

This 55-inch variant from Sanyo (the renowned Japanese brand now owned by Panasonic) is similar to the iFFALCON in many ways. This certified Android TV too runs Android Pie, comes with a voice-enabled remote, has the same number of HDMI, USB ports and supports all major streaming services. This TV is a bit scant in the memory and storage departments in comparison. It has 1.75 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage.

What goes in favour of the Sanyo Kaizen XT-55A082U is the presence of a 4K IPS panel with support for over a billion colours and impressive design with extremely slim side bezels. You also get Bluetooth 5.0.

Thomson 55 OATH 0999 (Price: Rs 31,999)

This 55-inch certified Android TV from Thomson too boasts of a 4K IPS panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. However, the company has opted for an 8-bit panel, which isn’t exactly a deal-breaker in this price range, as the picture quality is equally impressive. However, the design isn’t as eye-catching with noticeably thicker bezels and an integrated soundbar. But thanks to the soundbar rated at 30W RMS, this TV manages to produce good-quality sound.

Just like the above TVs, you get a voice-enabled remote control, 3x HDMI, 2x USB ports along with other popular audio/video ports and support for all major streaming services. At its heart is a quad-core processor with a generous 2.5 GB of RAM and 16 GB internal storage. This TV supports 'quick resume from standby feature that lets you switch the TV on from standby mode within 3 seconds flat. The Thomson 55 OATH 0999 TV was launched with Android Oreo OS and one can expect an Android Pie update anytime (as per company sources).

Mi TV 4X Pro 55 (Price: Rs 39,999)

The Mi TV 4X Pro 55 (review) belongs to Xiaomi’s earlier series that did not support Netflix or Prime Video at launch. You also have to put up with an overly minimalistic remote without inputs, settings or mute buttons; nothing has changed on that front even with their newer TVs. If you can look past that it still has arguably the best 55-inch 10-bit 4K panel you can get in TVs under Rs 40,000. It is powered by an Amlogic quad-core processor with 2 GB RAM, 8 GB internal storage and offers 3x HDMI ports, 2x USB ports among others.

I have some good news for those thinking of buying this TV but holding themselves back due to lack of Netflix compatibility. I had a word with the company and they have confirmed that the new Android Pie update for this TV now brings in support for Netflix and Prime Video both. So you won’t need to spend extra on an Amazon Fire TV Stick to access those two services. A very good panel along with support for all major streaming services makes the Mi TV 4X Pro an even better deal now than at launch, despite its selling price being exactly the same till date.

VU 55-OA Premium Android Smart TV (Price: Rs 33,999)

The VU 55-OA (review) from their Premium Android series currently lacks support for Netflix but it has one interesting feature that other TVs lack. It lets you adjust picture settings on the fly in absolutely any mode by simply pressing the settings button on the remote. I know it’s elementary but strangely, none of the other Android TVs I tested this year let you do that. This TV too has the quick resume from standby feature. An Android Pie update for this TV is expected by the end of this year or early next year. That may bring support for Netflix, but we cannot guarantee the same as of now.

The rest of the feature set is pretty similar to other TVs in this list. It has a 55-inch 8-bit 4K panel with good picture quality, 3x HDMI ports, 2x USB ports along with other A/V ports. Its 24W RMS speakers deliver clean and clear audio output; one of the better ones among LED TVs in this range. It is powered by a quad-core processor with 1.75 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.