We were spoilt for choice when choosing the best phones under Rs 50,000 this month. As is, there are plenty of options in the 40K to 50K price bracket. To complicate things further, brands like Samsung and Apple have dropped the prices of their premium devices and made them available in this budget. After a lot of thought, we have shortlisted five phones for you, which we believe are the best options under 50K currently.

Best phones to buy under Rs 50,000 in India

Asus ROG Phone 3

Just like its predecessor, Asus’ new ROG Phone 3 (Review) is a performance powerhouse. This specs monster is a great phone for gamers and power users alike. For starters, this phone is powered by the fastest SoC around, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865+ and is accompanied by 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. If you thought the 120 Hz display on the ROG Phone II was smooth, the ROG Phone 3 ups the game further with a 144 Hz refresh rate on its 6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen along with a 270 Hz touch sampling rate. It also supports a true 10-bit colour gamut with HDR10+ compliance and a rated maximum brightness of 650 nits.

The 5G compliant ROG Phone 3 boasts of a mammoth 6000 mAh battery for long, uninterrupted gaming sessions. The company also bundled a 30W fast charger with QuickCharge 4.0 support. The phone runs Android 10 with the ROG UI. The phone also has a pair of stereo speakers with dedicated amplifiers, along with a plethora of gaming features and optimisations. The camera department is more than decent with a 64MP primary camera, 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP macro camera. Though this is more of a gaming phone than one for photography enthusiasts, it can capture some impressive shots and can record videos in up to 8K resolution. When it comes to gaming, there’s hardly anything that comes close to this Republic of Gamers flagship.

Asus ROG Phone 3 price in India: Rs 49,999 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

OnePlus 7T Pro

I thought long and hard about including the OnePlus 8 (Review), but went with the 7T Pro (Review) instead. The value proposition of the latter was a bit too much to ignore. So if you do not care about 5G yet or the extra processing muscle of the Snapdragon 865, and would rather have better cameras, you should strongly consider the OnePlus 7T Pro. The top variant of OnePlus’ previous flagship with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage now sells under Rs 45,000. You get a 6.67-inch higher resolution 1440p all-screen Fluid AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. There’s a 16MP camera hosted on a pop-up mechanism for selfies. The phone has a stylish design with a metal frame and a glass body protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and back.

You get a triple camera setup at the back with a combination of 48 MP primary camera with OIS, 16 MP ultrawide camera with autofocus and an 8 MP telephoto camera with OIS that gives you 3X optical zoom. The cameras manage to shoot some impressive images in different modes and lighting. The OnePlus 7T Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s last generation flagship Snapdragon 855+ chip. The 4,085 mAh battery lasts for a day of moderate usage comfortably. It runs Android 10 with OxygenOS 10 on top.

OnePlus 7T Pro price in India: Rs 43,999 for 8 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage

iQOO 3 (5G)

If you do want 5G and the power of a Snapdragon 865 chip, you can opt for the top end variant of iQOO 3 (5G) (Review) from the Vivo sub-brand. It flaunts an equally impressive spec-sheet, starting with the latest Qualcomm flagship SoC. You get a whopping 12 GB RAM with 256 GB of internal storage. The phone packs a sharp 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with HDR10+ support and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on top. It lacks the 90 Hz refresh rate feature though.

The camera department is quite versatile here with a quad camera setup at the back that has a 48MP primary camera with PDAF, 13 MP ultrawide camera with autofocus, 13MP telephoto camera that provides 2X optical zoom and a 2 MP depth sensor. It has a 16MP punch-hole selfie camera too. Its 4,440 mAh battery does a good job of keeping it powered for over a day of moderate usage, and the company also bundles a 55W fast charger to recharge it in double-quick time. The iQOO 3 (5G) runs Android 10 with their custom UI on top.

iQOO 3 (5G) price in India: Rs 44,990 for 12 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung’s last generation flagship, Galaxy S10 is now available in this budget too. In a world of ever-growing screen sizes, the S10 is refreshingly compact with a 6.1-inch 1440p Dynamic AMOLED HDR10+ compliant display with a super high 550 PPI pixel density. The design is quite stunning too. The phone is powered by Samsung's flagship Exynos 9820 chip and you get the 8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage variant in this budget. The storage can be expanded further using a microSD card if you wish to.

The photography department consists of a 12 MP primary camera with dual-pixel PDAF and OIS, a 16 MP 12mm ultra-wide camera and a 12MP telephoto camera with autofocus and OIS for 2X optical zoom. The camera quality is still one of the best around. There’s a 10 MP camera at the front, again with dual-pixel PDAF to click some crisp selfies. The Samsung Galaxy S10 has a modest 3,400 mAh battery that can last for a day of moderate usage, and the bundled fast charger does a good job of juicing it up quickly. The phone launched with Android Pie 9.0 but can be upgraded to Android 10 with Samsung’s One UI 2 on top.

Samsung Galaxy S10 price in India: Rs 47,999 to Rs 49,999 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

Apple iPhone SE (2020)

The price of the base variant of the iPhone SE has dropped below Rs 40,000 and now you can comfortably buy its 128 GB variant in this budget with several thousand Rupees to spare. The new Apple iPhone SE may borrow its looks and a bulk of the features from the iPhone 8, but not the processor. It is powered by Apple's latest A13 Bionic chip that you get on all iPhone 11 series phones. You could call it an Apple iPhone 8 with a faster processor and a lower price tag.

It has a 4.7-inch Retina LCD display with the typical 326 PPI pixel density that you get on most iPhones. You get Apple’s good old and reliable 12MP camera at the back with OIS and a 7MP selfie camera up front. The phone is IP67 rated dust and water resistant and runs iOS 13. It is upgradable to the new iOS 14 too. With the availability of Apple iPhone SE in this budget, I won’t be surprised to see a lot of potential Android buyers switch their loyalty to the iOS ecosystem to get a taste of the forbidden fruit.

That’s not the only worthwhile iPhone to sell under 50K this month. The 64 GB variant of the Apple iPhone XR is selling for Rs 47,500 currently. If you prefer a bigger screen, more modern looks and are fine with a generation old processor, you should strongly consider the XR.

Apple iPhone SE (2020) price in India: Rs 43,900 for 128 GB storage