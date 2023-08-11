Apple’s Back To School Offer: Students are getting massive discounts on iPads and MacBooks

Apple has introduced its Back to School promotions on its official website, presenting significant discounts on various products including iPads and MacBooks. This offer, as the name implies, is exclusively tailored for students and will be accessible until October 2.

Both students and regular customers can benefit from reduced prices on Mac and iPad acquisitions through special educational pricing. Even if you’re not a student, you can still take advantage of this opportunity by utilizing a valid student ID from someone you know.

It’s important to note that the receipt will be in the student’s name, but configuring the device with your personal ID is a simple process. Here are all the pertinent details.

According to the information presented on the official Apple India website, the MacBook Air 13 M1 is now available for Rs 89,900, marking a reduction from its original price of Rs 99,900. This translates to a flat discount of Rs 10,000.

The newly launched MacBook Air 13 with the M2 chipset can now be bought for as low as Rs 1,04,900. Upon its launch in India, this model carried a price tag of Rs 1,14,900, signifying a discount of Rs 10,000 for consumers.

The recently unveiled MacBook Air 15 with M2 is also receiving a notable price reduction, and is now available at Rs 1,24,900 instead of its regular retail price of Rs 1,34,900.

For those interested in the MacBook Pro, the 13-inch, 14-inch, and 16-inch variants are available at the prices of Rs 1,19,900, Rs 1,84,900, and Rs 2,29,900 respectively. Initially, Apple introduced these MacBook models at prices of Rs 1,29,900, 1,99,900, and Rs 2,49,900 respectively.

Additionally, Apple is extending discounts to the iMac, which will be available for Rs 1,24,900 as part of the Back to School offer. The Mac mini also comes with a substantial discount, now priced at Rs 49,900.

However, there are no discounts applicable to the Mac Studio or the recently launched Mac Pro featuring M2 series SoCs.

Lastly, the iPad Air, iPad Pro 11, and iPad Pro 12.9 are accessible for Rs 54,900, Rs 76,900, and Rs 1,02,900 respectively. These iPad models will also be available alongside an Apple Pencil.