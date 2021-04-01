Ameya Dalvi

Once you cross the Rs 50,000 budget in India, the price of smartphones seems to grow exponentially. To complicate matters further, phones under Rs 50,000 these days pretty much offer everything one needs in a smartphone, right from the most powerful processors to sharp displays and excellent cameras. But need is one thing and want is another. So those who have some extra cash lying around and crave flagship phones from premium brands, here are your best options within a budget of Rs 75,000 in India that also offer good value for your money.

Best phones to buy under Rs 75,000 in India

Apple iPhone 12 Mini

The smallest of the iPhone 12 series phones from Apple offers the best value for money of the lot. While the size of newer phones has been getting out of hand (figuratively and literally), the Apple iPhone 12 Mini is refreshingly compact. It is not just about a smaller-sized phone, but the availability of a proper flagship device in this form factor without missing out on any key feature from its larger siblings is commendable. I hope other manufacturers are sufficiently influenced to tread a similar path this year.

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is pretty much the iPhone 12 in a smaller shell, both in terms of design and specifications. If anything, it has a sharper display as compared to the 12 in terms of pixel density, thanks to its compact 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen. At its core is the latest and powerful A14 Bionic chip that powers the entire iPhone 12 series. The two 12 MP cameras at the back offer top-notch performance in different lighting conditions and can shoot some of the finest videos. It runs the latest iOS 14, and one can expect newer OS updates for the next five years.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini price in India: Rs 64,999 for 128 GB storage

Samsung Galaxy S21/ Samsung Galaxy S20+

Another reasonably compact device on this list is the Samsung Galaxy S21, but this one runs Android (obviously). You get Android 11 out of the box with Samsung’s One UI 3 on top. Other than its plastic back, there’s little to complain about with this S series phone. It has a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits, HDR10+ compliance and 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an Exynos 2100 chip which can be found in all the latest top-end Samsung phones. The S21 is bundled with 8 GB RAM and can be had with either 128 or 256 GB of internal storage.

The photography department comprises three cameras at the back with a combination of a 12 MP primary camera with OIS, a 12 MP ultrawide camera and a 64 MP telephoto camera with OIS that provides 3X Hybrid zoom. Camera performance is top-notch with great detail, close to natural colours and excellent dynamic range. Its low-light performance is commendable, too. The phone can also record high-quality videos in up to 8K resolution. A 4,000 mAh battery keeps the phone slim, but also ensures it lasts over a day of moderate use.

Now, if a small screen or a plastic back is not your thing, and 5G is not a priority either, you should strongly consider the Samsung Galaxy S20+ (Review). You get most of the above features packed inside a glass body with a metal frame, a higher resolution (3200 x 1440) 6.7-inch display, but a comparatively slower Exynos 990 processor in what is now a year-old phone. Camera configuration and quality are quite similar to the S21. But here’s the best part – the S20+ with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage is currently selling for a good Rs 15,000 less than the S21 with similar specs. Both phones are IP68 rated dust- and water-resistant.

Samsung Galaxy S21 price in India: Rs 69,999 for 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage; Rs 73,999 for 8 GB RAM / 256 GB storage

Samsung Galaxy S20+ price in India: Rs 54,999 for 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage

Asus ROG Phone 5

With more powerful processing hardware comes the luxury of playing high-end mobile games at their peak graphics setting. And when you think of gaming on Android, it is hard not to think about an Asus ROG Phone. Asus’ ROG series of phones have become synonymous with high-end mobile gaming over the last couple of years, and its upcoming ROG Phone 5 is no different. In fact, it takes things a notch or two higher. As always, it puts together the fastest processing hardware around, coupled with tonnes of optimisations and enhancements to give you a full-blown gaming experience. The phone runs Android 11 with ROG UI.

The Asus ROG Phone 5 is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 SoC. You can easily get its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant in this budget. The screen has become even larger as compared to its predecessor, with a 6.78-inch Full HD+ 10-bit AMOLED display on offer for gaming in full glory. The screen has a 144 Hz refresh rate, is HDR10+ compliant, and can get up to 1,200 nits bright. The camera department at the back has a 64 MP primary camera, 13 MP ultra-wide shooter and a 5 MP macro camera. While the camera performance isn’t bad at all, this is a phone for gamers rather than photography enthusiasts. It has a 6,000 mAh battery, and comes with a 65 W fast charger that can charge this gigantic battery in under an hour.

Asus ROG Phone 5 price in India: Rs 57,999 for 12 GB RAM / 256 GB storage

OnePlus 8 Pro

After much deliberation, we concluded that Hasselblad or no Hasselblad, the OnePlus 8 Pro (Review) offers much better value for money as compared to the OnePlus 9 Pro, given the Rs 10,000 difference in price. Even the top variant of the OnePlus 8 Pro (with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage) is cheaper than the base variant of its successor. The former may be a year old but is still an excellent option.

You get a 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels. It can display a billion colours and is HDR10+ compliant. There’s a 16MP selfie camera located in a tiny punch-hole at the top. The phone has an elegant design, with a metal frame and a glass body protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and back. The rear camera department is quite versatile, with a combination of a 48 MP primary camera with OIS, another 48 MP ultrawide camera, 8 MP telephoto camera with OIS for 3X optical zoom and a 5 MP colour filter camera. The cameras manage to shoot some impressive images in different lighting and modes.

The 5G-compatible OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s previous flagship Snapdragon 865 chip, which is still quite powerful for any task, all the way up to gaming. Its 4,510 mAh battery lasts a day of moderate use comfortably, and the bundled 30 W Warp charger juices it up in quick time. The phone also supports fast wireless charging. The phone comes with IP68 rated ingress protection. The phone launched with OxygenOS 10 based on Android 10, and is upgradable to Android 11.

OnePlus 8 Pro price in India: Rs 54,999 for 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage; Rs 59,999 for 12 GB RAM / 256 GB storage

Motorola Edge+

In a flagship smartphone market dominated by Apple, Samsung and OnePlus, Motorola offerings tend to get lost in the mix in India. The Motorola Edge+ is one such lesser-known device that screams premium courtesy of its stylish design and curved display. The 6.7-inch Full HD+ 10-bit OLED display is as vibrant as any on this list. It has a 90 Hz refresh rate and supports HDR10+. This 5G phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chip and comes loaded with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Oh, and it has a 3.5 mm headphone jack, too.

The camera department is quite solid, with a 108 MP primary camera with OIS. Giving it company are a 16 MP ultrawide camera and an 8 MP telephoto camera with OIS that facilitates 3X optical zoom. The cameras click some high-quality images in different modes. Among other things, Motorola phones are known to provide near-stock Android UI, and the Edge+ is no different. Those fond of a pure Android experience, this the closest they can get to it in this segment currently. Keeping the phone powered is a 5,000 mAh battery that lasts for a day and a half of moderate use.

Motorola Edge+ price in India: Rs 64,999 for 12 GB RAM / 256 GB storage