Amazon Prime Days sale 2020 now live: Best deals on OnePlus 8 Pro, iPhone 11, Galaxy M31 and more

Amazon will offer a 10 percent discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards during the upcoming sale.


tech2 News StaffAug 06, 2020 08:36:42 IST

This copy was originally pubbed on 23 July. It’s being republished today (6 August) at the start of the sale.

Amazon is all set to roll out its Prime Day sale today and tomorrow (6-7 August). The Amazon sale preview indicates that a 10 percent discount will be on offer to all HDFC Debit and Credit card holders who make purchases during the sale.

During the two-day sale, Amazon brings offer and discounts on a range of products, including smartphones. Going by Amazon's dedicated sale site, buyers will get discounts on smartphones like Galaxy M31 (Review), iPhone 11 (Review), OnePlus 8 (Review), OnePlus 7T (Review), OnePlus 7T Pro (Review), Mi 10 (Review), OnePlus 8 Pro (Review), Galaxy S10, Oppo F15 (Review), Vivo V19, Vivo S1 Pro and Honor 9X.

OnePlus 8 Pro

In the budget price segment, the site reveals that Redmi 8A Dual, Galaxy M21, Oppo A5 2020 and Galaxy M11 will be available at a lower price.

In addition to this, Amazon has also revealed that a few new smartphones will be available for purchase during this sale. These new smartphones include OnePlus Nord that will go on sale on 6 August at 12 pm. It is launched at a starting price of Rs 24,999 but the base variant will not go on sale this time. The other two 8 GB RAM and 12 GB RAM variants are priced at Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy M31s that debuted in India last week will be available for purchase during the sale. The same is the case is with Honor 9A and Honor 9S, they were launched on 31 July and will go on sale during Prime Day sale. Amazon has also confirmed that Redmi Note 9 (Review) will be available in a new Scarlett Red colour variant.

