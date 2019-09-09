tech2 News Staff

Amazon Mi Days sale was kicked off on 5 September and it will end tonight (9 September) at 12.00 am. Amazon is offering a discount of up to Rs 8,000 on Xiaomi smartphones and in addition to this, buyers can also get up to Rs 2,000 off on smartphones under the exchange offers. Customers making the purchase via ICICI credit or debit cards can also get a discount of up to Rs 1,500.

Before it's too late, check out our list of best deals on the Xiaomi smartphones that you would not want to miss.

Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi recently launched its Mi A3(Review) in India at a starting price of Rs 12,999 for its base variant. You can get up to Rs 7,700 off on this smartphone during this sale. The higher variant of the Mi A3 – 6 GB + 128 GB – is priced at Rs 15,999.

Xiaomi Mi A3 is available in three colour variants: White, Blue and Grey.

Redmi 7

Xiaomi Redmi 7(Review) comes in two storage variants: the 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant was launched at Rs 7,999, while the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage model at Rs 8,999. Now the base variant is selling Rs 7,499 and the higher storage variant is priced at Rs 8,499 giving a discount of Rs 500 on both the models. You can also get up to Rs 7,200 off on the exchange, during this ongoing sale.

It is available in three colour variants: Lunar Red, Comet Blue and Eclipse Black.

Poco F1

Poco F1(Review) is available in two variants: 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage at 18,999 and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage priced at Rs 22,999. During the Amazon Mi Days sale, buyers can get up to Rs 9,700 off under the exchange offer.



It is available in three colour variants: Rosso Red, Graphite Black and Steel Blue.

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Redmi Note 6 Pro (Review) is now selling at a price of Rs 12,995 for the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB version. It was launched at Rs 15,999 for the 6 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage variant. The company is also giving up to Rs 7,700 on exchange.



Redmi Note 6 Pro is available in three colour options: Rose Gold, Black and Red.

Redmi Y2

Xiaomi's Redmi Y2(Review) was launched in India in two storage variants: 3 GB RAM + 32 GB priced at Rs 9,999 and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB priced at Rs 12,999. The higher variant of this smartphone is now selling at Rs 9,445 and the other is priced at Rs 7,999 during this ongoing sale. You can also get up to Rs 7,000 off via the exchange offer.



As for the colour variants, it comes in four options: Rose Gold, Black, Blue and Grey.

Redmi 6

Redmi 6 was launched last year in India at a starting price of Rs 7,999 for the 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB internal storage option, and the higher variant was priced at Rs 9,499. During this sale, the base variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs 7,790.

It is available in Black, Blue, Gold and Rose Gold Colour variants.

