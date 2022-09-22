Thursday, September 22, 2022Back to
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale goes live for Prime Members, check best deals, and discounts on phones

From Samsung Galaxy S22 being available for Rs 52,999 to the Apple iPhone 12 being available for Rs 39,999, Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale has some pretty sweet deals.


FP StaffSep 22, 2022 11:26:06 IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is now live for Prime members. Meanwhile, the users who have not subscribed to Prime membership will have to wait until September 23 to get their hands on the exclusive deals offered on various smartphones, smartwatches, TVs, computer peripherals, and more. 

This festive season sale is sponsored by the Samsung Galaxy M series and iQoo so we can expect great deals on products from these brands. Several Kickstarter Deals went live on Amazon on September 9 which will also be available till September 25.  

Amazon Prime members can now access all the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 deals. As previously mentioned, the regular customers will have to wait until 12 AM on September 23 for these deals. On the first day of the sale, customers can expect great opening day deals with new offers being released every 6 hours. Amazon has not revealed the end date of this festival sale.  

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022, SBI credit and debit card holders can get a 10 per cent instant discount. Limited-time Lightning Deals will also be offered on select products throughout this festival sale. 

Customers get a chance to win up to INR 7,500 in rewards during the Great Indian Festival. All they need to do is shop on Amazon.in or pay bills, recharge their phone, and add or send money using Amazon Pay to unlock a variety of festive deals which can be redeemed on shopping during the Great Indian Festival.

Here are some of the best deals and offers that participating sellers are offering customers at the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

  • OnePlus: The OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will be available at Rs 32,999 and Rs 61,999 respectively. This Diwali, the newly launched OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Edition will be available at Rs 29,499 including bank offers and Amazon Pay cashback. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will be available starting at Rs 16,999 including a Rs 1500 bank cashback. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be starting at Rs 21,999 including a Rs 1,500 Bank cashback, whereas the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will be starting from Rs 26,499 and have a bank cashback of INR 2,500.
  • Xiaomi: The newly launched Redmi 11 Prime 5G will be available for Rs 11,999. The Redmi A1, another new launch Rs 5,849. Users can also get up to 15 per cent off on Redmi 9 Activ, Redmi 9A Sport and Redmi Note 11 Series.
  • Samsung: The Samsung Galaxy M13 will be available at its lowest price ever of Rs 8,499. The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will be available at a starting price of Rs 11,999. The Samsung Galaxy M53 will be on offer for Rs 19,999. The flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 will be available for Rs 52,999 The Samsung S20 FE 5G will be available at a flat 64 per cent discount at Rs 26,999. The newly launched Samsung M32 Prime will be available for Rs 10,499 with a free 3-month Amazon Prime membership.
  • iQOO: The newly launched iQOO Z6 Lite 5G will be available for Rs 11,499. The iQOO Neo 6 5G will be available for Rs 25,999. Customers will now be able to get their hands on the iQOO Z6 44W at Rs 11499 and iQOO Z6 5G at Rs 14,499. Customers can also get their hands on the powerful iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro for Rs 35,990 and Rs 56,990. iQOO Z6 pro will be available at a low price of Rs 17,999. On select iQOO models there will be up to 9 months of no-cost EMI along with 6 Months of free screen replacement.
  • Realme: The Realme Narzo 50i will be available for Rs 5,799. Realme narzo 50i Prime will be launched at an attractive price of Rs 6,999. Both these models will come with a free Boat earphone worth Rs 1,290. The Realme 50A prime will be available for Rs 8,999. The 5G models from Realme, namely Realme Narzo 50 5G and Realme Narzo 50 Pro will start from Rs 11,999 and will also come with discounts up to Rs 1,500 on Amazon Pay.

Besides these, the iPhone 12 is available for Rs 39,999 during Prime Early Access. The price is inclusive of bank offers, coupons, and Amazon Pay cashback. In addition to the above offers, customers can also avail Amazon Pay Rewards worth Rs 2,000 on the iPhone 12.

