tech2 News Staff

The Amazon Freedom Sale is currently going on and it will end on 11 August. Usually, smartphones are the most searched products during these sales but there are some impressive deals running on several laptops. The deals aren’t limited to regular mainstream laptops but gaming laptops as well.

Amazon is offering an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs 1,500 on a minimum bill of Rs 3,000 while purchasing via a State Bank of India credit card. Here’s a list of recommendations for the best laptop deals in the Amazon Freedom Sale 2019.

Acer Swift 3 SF314-41

If you’re strictly looking for a compact and portable laptop for web browsing and multimedia, the Acer Swift 3 SF314-41 at Rs 29,990 is a great deal. It’s powered by an AMD Athlon 300U processor that has its own integrated Vega 3 graphics. The 14-inch display has a Full HD resolution and the laptop comes with 4 GB of RAM and 1 TB of HDD storage. This laptop won’t be able to handle heavy workloads that include a high number of browser tabs and heavy multitasking.

Asus TUF FX505DD

Falling in the budget segment of gaming laptops, the Asus TUF FX505DD is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 3550H processor with an Nvidia GTX 1050 graphics card. It has a 15.6-inch full HD display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. For storage, it has a 1 TB HDD and it comes with 8 GB of RAM. In terms of connectivity, it has one HDMI port, two USB 3.1 and one USB 2.0 Type-A ports, Ethernet port and a headphone and microphone combo jack. It’s currently priced at Rs 50,990.

Asus VivoBook X507UA

For a good balance in performance and pricing, you could consider the Asus VivoBook X507UA that’s priced at Rs 38,999. It’s powered by an 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U processor and it comes with 8 GB of RAM and 1 TB of HDD storage. There’s a 15.6-inch display with Full HD resolution. This laptop should be able to handle your daily web browsing and multimedia needs. If the 8 GB of RAM fall short for you, it can be upgraded to 16 GB later.

HP Envy x360 Ryzen 5

The HP Envy x360 is a 2-in-1 laptop that has a sleek design. It’s powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 2500U processor that comes with Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics. The 15.6-inch Full HD display has a touchscreen and the laptop comes with the MS Active Pen. You get 256 GB of SSD storage and 8 GB of RAM. The HP Envy x360 Ryzen 5 is priced at Rs 68,949.

HP Pavilion 15-bc513TX

The HP Pavilion 15-bc513TX is a great deal for a laptop packing a 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H processor and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. The laptop will be able to handle most of the popular esports titles and a few of the AAA games out there in medium graphics settings. Additionally, it comes with 512 GB of SSD storage and 8 GB of RAM. It’s priced at Rs 64,990.

Lenovo Ideapad 530S

For regular work-related tasks, you don’t really require a machine with a discrete graphics card. The Lenovo Ideapad 530S priced at Rs 58,490 could be a worthy candidate to check out if you’re looking for a laptop only for work. It comes with an 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U processor and also comes with a discrete Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics card. Although it won’t be able to run games at the highest of settings (except older titles), it will be able to take over the burden of graphics-intensive workloads from the CPU. It has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD storage.

Lenovo Legion Y540

If you were waiting to buy a gaming laptop with an Nvidia RTX graphics card, this could be it. The Lenovo Legion Y540 priced at Rs 1,19,900 comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 along with a 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H processor. It has a 15.6-inch full HD display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. There’s 1 TB of SSD storage and 16 GB of RAM. It has three USB 3.1 ports, one each of an HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, Ethernet, headphone and microphone combo and a USB-C port.

