This is a 50 inches (126 cm) long smart LED TV with 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution. It has 3 HDMI ports that connect to the set top box, blu ray players and gaming console. This TV also has 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB drives. It has bass reflex speakers that have a sound output of 20 watts. With advanced voice control, this Android smart TV lets you enjoy movies and shows from apps or broadcasts in an instant. There are an unbeatable number of applications for your fun and entertainment. Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV KD – 50X75 (Black) (2021 Model) (with Alexa Compatibility) comes with 1 year warranty and live colour display which makes your favourite content more vivid and lively.

This is a 50 inches (127 cm) long, slim designed smart LED TV with 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution. It has 2 HDMI ports to connect the set top box, Blu Ray players and gaming console. This smart TV also comes with 1 USB port for connecting your hard drives and other USB devices. It has a 2.0 Ch Speaker with AI Sound that comes with a sound output of 20 watts. This TV also has numerous features such as WebOS. AI ThinQ, built-in Google Assistant & Alexa; OTT apps such as – Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Voot, Youtube, etc. Its special AI brightness control and sound can help in making your experience fun. LG 127 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50UP7500PTZ (Rocky Black) (2021 Model) comes in with one year of warranty.

This 50 inches (125 cm) long 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) smart LED TV. It has 3 HDMI ports to connect the set top box, Blu Ray player, gaming console and 1 USB port to connect hard drives and other USB devices. It has Bass Reflex speakers with Dolby Audio which gives a sound output of 20 watts. This smart TV has features such as Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, Zee5 and many more. It also has voice assistants like Bixby and Alexa. You can also easily access your PC, laptop and mobile seamlessly on your TV. This TV also has a feature where you can mirror movies or music from your mobiles to TV with the help of one tap. Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) Crystal 4K Pro Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA50AUE70AKXL (Black) (2021 Model) comes with a warranty of 1 year.

This is a 50 inches (126 cm) long ultra slim smart LED TV with 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution. It has 3 HDMI ports to connect the set top box, gaming console, etc and it has 2 USB ports that connect to your hard drives and other USB devices. This smart TV has a special Bluetooth feature and screen mirroring. It also has a stylish voice remote for an easy voice-based search and IOT control through Alexa. The Dolby atmos, multi-channel surround sound brings a sound output of 30 watts. This smart TV also has unlimited stream content through Toshiba App store and a variety of local and internal apps. Toshiba 126 cm (50 inches) Vidaa OS Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50U5050 (Black) (2020 Model) | Dolby Vision and ATMOS come with a warranty of 1 year.