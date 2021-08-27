Great sound

This TV is 43 inches (108 cm) with 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution. This TV has 3 HDMI ports to connect to your set top box, gaming console etc. there are 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices. This TV also has Bluetooth connections and screen mirroring feature with stylish voice remote. The Dolby atmos, multi-channel surround sound brings a sound output of 24 watts. This smart TV also has unlimited stream content through Toshiba App store and a variety of local and internal apps. Toshiba 108 cm (43 inches) Vidaa OS Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43U5050 (Black) (2020 Model) | With Dolby Vision and ATMOS comes in with 1 year warranty.

Great screen

This is a 43 inches (109 cm) smart LED TV with 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution. It 3 HDMI Ports to connect the set top box, blu ray players and gaming console and 2 USB ports for your hard drives and other USB devices. This TV also has an optical audio output to connect high end sound bars, AV receivers/ speaker and an Ethernet Port. This television has box speakers with dbx-tv technology that produce a sound output of 20 watts. The A= Grade LED Panel with Quantum Luminit Technology makes the screen experience more breath-taking. Shinco 109 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV S43UQLS (Black) (2021 Model) comes with a warranty of 1 year.

Slim design

Kodak Smart TV is 43 inches (108 cm) and has an ultra 4K HD (3940 x 2160) resolution. It has 3 HDMI ports to connect to your set top box, Blu Ray player and gaming console. This TV also has 2 USB ports to connect the hard drives and other USB devices. This TV has a sound output of 24 watts. It has several features such as android TV, Chromecast, Google Play, Amazon Prime Search, HDR Gaming and Voice search. The 4K HDR IPS Panel display is super sleek, slim and stylish which gives an amazing watching experience. Kodak 108 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV 43UHDX7XPRO (Black) (2020 Model) comes with a standard manufacturer warranty of 1 year.

Extra smart

This is a 43 inch (108 cm) LED smart TV with 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution. There are 3 HDMI 2.0 ports to connect your set top box, Blu Ray players and gaming consoles. With 1 USB 3.0 and 1 USB 2.0 ports to connect your hard drives and other devices. It also has an IR port that controls the connected devices that are sound bars, receiver and set top boxes. Its powerful Dolby Atmos speakers create a sound output of 20 watts. There are several smart features such as – Fire TV OS, Built-in Alexa voice controls, DTH Set-top box integration, supported apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney + Hotstar and many more. AmazonBasics 108cm (43 inch) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV AB43U20PS (Black) comes with a feature of screen mirroring and the A+ Grade LED panel gives a lively experience. It comes with a 1 year comprehensive warranty and 2 years warranty on panel for malfunction arising from manufacturing defects.