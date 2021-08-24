Sleek design

Experience clear picture and performance with Samsung 108 cm Crystal 4K Pro Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE70AKLXL. High Dynamic Range increases the range of light levels on your TV so you can enjoy an enormous spectrum of colors and all the visual details, in even the darkest scenes as you surround yourself with Q Symphony soundbar speakers to operate simultaneously for better surround effect without muting TV speakers.A sleek and elegant design that draws you to the purest picture. Enjoy free live streaming TV content with virtual channels available on Samsung TV Plus.

Amazing sound

The rich 4K displays of LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UP7720PTY deliver quality that you can see in every scene. So sit back and enjoy bright colors, high contrast and impeccable details. LG’s ThinQ AI technology is powered with Built-in Google Assistant, Alexa, Apple Airplay & Homekit. It brings new intelligence to connected living with the all new and improved Home Screen and Magic Remote. The upgraded LG WebOS supports unlimited OTT Apps. Other key features include- Game Optimizer, HGiG, Sports Alert, Bluetooth Surround Ready & Filmmaker Mode.It has a 20W output sound with AI Acoustic Tuning and Dolby Atmos for immersive experience.

Bezel design

Rediscover every detail with Sony Bravia Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV KD-43X74’s 4k display which gives you a surreal viewing experience along with the immersive audio experience with Open baffle speakers supported with Dolby Audio for a multi-dimensional audio experience. The clear phase technology eliminates sound dispersion and you hear properly focused music. With easy access to all your OTT platforms and voice enabled google assistant/Alexa compatibility this TV makes it even easier for you.

With Google Assistant

iFFALCON 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Android Smart LED TV 43F2A analyses the TV's content in 512 separate zones, and then it adjusts the brightness and darkness individually with its micro-dimming technology. This F2A TV edition comes with Slim design that provides the elegant appearance and additional Sports mode lets you enjoy live games like never before. This voice-enabled TV comes with Android 8.0 and Google Assistant (built-in), so you can access entertainment whenever you want. This TV boasts a built-in stereo surrounding box speaker that uses Dolby Decoder Technology to enhance its audio-quality, so movie time with friends is even better.