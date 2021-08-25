Immersive bass

The Infinity Sonic B200WL features a 160W peak power system (80W RMS) that thumps out an immersive deep bass sound all around your home. In addition, you can connect devices seamlessly with multiple connectivity options via Bluetooth, USB, AUX and Optical Input. The wireless subwoofer offers balanced sound and extra deep bass, so you can experience supersonic sound across your movie, music and entertainment needs. Sonic B200 boasts a sleek and compact design. Space saving, unobtrusive and certain to lift any room it’s in.

It is time for you to unleash the party animal in you with the boAt Aavante Bar 2050. This powerful 80W bluetooth soundbar that comes with an 80W wireless subwoofer, to give you a cinematic audio experience from the comfort of your home. The 2.1 Channel Surround Sound will captivate you in a thrilling experience and will provide you with balanced sounds of every mode. The 160W premium RMS drivers will resonate the boAt Signature Sound like never before. With integrated controls and modes for every mood, make your life easier and adventurous as you bring the theatre home.

Enjoy a truly dynamic audio experience at home with the Blaupunkt SBW-01 Dolby Bluetooth Soundbar. The speakers give you an enthralling experience at home and its clutter-free design makes it very accommodating at any part of your home. You can connect the speaker to a variety of devices to optimize your audio experience. The sound bar with an output of 80W allows you to enjoy theatre-like multi- dimensional audio in your living room. The 6.5 inch Wireless Subwoofer with a maximum output RMS of 40W optimizes the sound automatically of what you are hearing so that it does not distort your audio experience. The sleek look of the sound bar is sure to blend right in with your stylish home decor too.

The JBL Cinema SB160 features 220W system power, Dolby Digital, Optical and HDMI ARC, four powerful full range drivers and comes with a wireless subwoofer. Enjoy impressive, balanced sound with extra deep bass for movies and music entertainment. Plus, it’s Bluetooth-enabled so you can play your favorite music wirelessly from any smartphone, tablet or laptop and features a one cable HDMI ARC connection that ensures a hassle-free user experience. The wireless subwoofers offer a rich and thrilling bass with the convenience of flexible placement without the hassle of wires.