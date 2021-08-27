Easy to use

These soundbars have real Dolby Digital through which you can enjoy dramatic, high-quality surround sound from 5.1 separate audio channels. The surround sound channels have rear speakers and an external subwoofer work with a 3-ch soundbar to deliver dynamic, immersive and cinematic sound. It functions on 400W power output and has Bluetooth as well as USB connectivity. There is a button for each sound. All you have to do is choose the mode that’s right for whatever you’re watching or listening to. This soundbar also has HDMI arc and optical connectivity which helps you to connect it to your TV. Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W, Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity) is easy to install and also comes with a warranty card.

This soundbar has powerful dual 5.7 cm drivers and 13.3 cm subwoofers which deliver high quality music and best in class cinematic experience. It comes with multi-connectivity options such as Bluetooth, SUX, USB, HDMI or coaxial input. This soundbar comes with an LED display with volume/media controls and fully functional remote control. The subwoofer has a sound output of 40 watts and the soundbar has a sound output of 40 watts. Zebronics Zeb-JUKEBAR 3900, 80W Multimedia soundbar with subwoofer Supporting Bluetooth, HDMI(ARC), Coaxial Input, AUX, USB & Remote Control (Black) come with a 1 year ‘carry into service’ card along with the customer care number and the soundbar can be wall mounted.

This soundbar raises the bar of giving you immersive and cinematic sound in an ideal room friendly size. It has 4 drive units along with the length of the bar, 2 passive radiators and an in-built amplifier which provides a 2.0 channel 3D surround sound experience. It also enhances your viewing experience with the help of bass and clear sound since the sound bar has an output of 60W RMS. This soundbar also has Bluetooth connectivity and other input options such as Aux, HADMI, Coaxial optical or USB slots. Artis BT-X5 60 Watts 2.0 Channel Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Home Theatre Soundbar with Built in Amplifier, 3 EQ Presets, 4 Driver units, 2 Passive Radiators & Multiple Input Modes: (Bluetooth / HDMI(ARC) / AUX IN / COAXIAL / OPTICAL / USB Pen Drive Input) has a warranty of 1 year.

This soundbar has physics-defying bass effect with the 2.1 channel and wired 25W subwoofer which is designed by engineers to deliver heart pumping bass and a massive sonic boost to your TV watching experience. It has 45W RMS output which provides an expansie soundstage where the high and mid frequencies are delivered through speaker drivers which are placed within the soundbar to produce full-spectrum audio quality. It is well equipped with external connectivity such as USB, wireless Bluetooth, AUX and HDMI which enables it to work with TVs, computers and tablets. Mulo Arena 5000 2.1 Channel Soundbar with Subwoofer, Bluetooth/AUX-in/USB, Remote Control and Wall Mounting Kit (Black) also has multiple sound modes that suit your switch between different sound configurations depending on your viewing choice.