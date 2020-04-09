FP Trending

Hyundai has announced pan-India coverage of its ‘Click to Buy’ online sales platform, which includes over 500 dealerships. The move becomes pertinent at a time when people are staying indoors to fight coronavirus.

“Hyundai has pioneered the digital sales arena in India with ‘Click to Buy’ that is India’s first online sales platform offering the new-age digital customer a seamless and convenient option to remotely purchase new Hyundai cars from the safety of their homes,” said SS Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India.

With Hyundai Click to Buy get your favourite car from the comfort of your home! Just follow these 3 Easy Steps

1. Select & Configure your car

2. Get Quotation & Finance options

3. Get Doorstep Delivery

Click here https://t.co/cgmZ5VovPk#ClickToBuy #HyundaiCares pic.twitter.com/obX93WD24C — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) April 9, 2020

He also added that with this initiative, the company is providing its “tech-savvy” customers a simpler option for purchasing Hyundai cars.

The company had in January 2020 piloted ‘Click to Buy’ with a few dealers in the Delhi-NCR region.

The South Korean carmaker has made available all its models, including the Creta and Verna, on the online sales platform, which is connected in real time with all the dealerships across the country.

How ‘Click to Buy’ works:

Register at the Click to Buy portal

Choose a car of your choice from available models.

Configure the chosen vehicle to select the exterior and interior colours.

The company offers finance options. Besides, you can get a personalised assistant during the purchase cycle of the vehicle.

You can either pick the car from the selected dealer or you can get it delivered at your doorstep.

