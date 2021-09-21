tech2 News Staff

The new Yamaha R15 V4 and R15 M have been launched in India, with the R15 V4 priced at Rs 1.68 lakh, and the R15 M priced at Rs 1.78 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The first major update for Yamaha’s 155 cc sportbike since the V3 (Version 3.0) model was launched all the way back at the 2018 Auto Expo brings additional kit and a new, more track-focused variant of the R15.

Chief upgrades for the R15 V4 include the addition of an upside-down fork, and a redesigned fairing that incorporates the new, centre-aligned LED projector headlight that’s flanked by LED DRLs.

The R15 M – available only in a single colour scheme – packs a quick-shifter and traction control system as standard, both of which will be optional on the base R15 V4. It also gets a grippier material for the seats, a 3D emblem and Bybre brake callipers.

(This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for more details)