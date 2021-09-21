Tuesday, September 21, 2021Back to
Yamaha R15 V4, R15 M and Aerox 155 India launch LIVE updates: India-spec Aerox 155 maxi-scooter unveiled

tech2 News StaffSep 21, 2021 11:36:17 IST

Yamaha India is all set to launch three 155 cc models, including the new Yamaha R15, R15 M as well as the Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi-scooter.

  • 11:46 (IST)

    Yamaha Ray-ZR Fi Hybrid introduced

    Also debuting today is the Yamaha Ray-ZR Fi Hybrid, with an LED headlight and Bluetooth connectivity. 

  • 11:45 (IST)

    Yamaha Aerox 155: A glimpse of its features

    The Aerox 155 has 24.5 litres of underseat storage space, a negative LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, an external fuel lid, an optional phone charger, twin rear shock absorbers and has a 140 mm-wide rear tyre. Single-channel ABS is standard.

  • 11:39 (IST)

    Yamaha Aerox 155 colour options

    There will be two colours to choose from for the Yamaha Aerox 155.

  • 11:34 (IST)

    Yamaha Aerox 155 for India revealed

    Here it is! Your first look at the India-spec Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi-scooter.

  • 11:32 (IST)

    Yamaha R15 V4: Colours

    A total of four colour options will be available for the Yamaha R15 V4. 

  • 11:29 (IST)

    Yamaha R15 V4: Design

    The R15 V4 sure looks a lot like other, larger R-series models from Yamaha such as the R7 and the R25, and the company says the shape of the fairing has been dictated by changes necessitated to improve aerodynamics. Check out the similarity to Yamaha's MotoGP race bike!

  • 11:26 (IST)

    Yamaha R15 M gets extra goodies

    As standard, the R15 M will pack a quick-shifter, 'special' seats, a 3D emblem and Bybre brakes.

  • 11:22 (IST)

    India the first market to get the R15 V4

    Yamaha is launching the R15 Version 4.0 first in India, along with the more focused R15 M variant.

  • 11:20 (IST)

    Maxi-scooter launch confirmed

    Yamaha India chairman Motofumi Shitara confirms that the company is launching its first maxi-scooter today, which will have an engine based on that of the R15!

  • 11:13 (IST)

    Yamaha R15 V4 launch begins

    Yamaha India chairman Motofumi Shitara kicks off the launch event by mentioning the recently-launched FZ-X and Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid have received 'an amazing response' from the Indian market. 

  • 10:54 (IST)

    Yamaha R15 V4, R15 M, Aerox 155 launch: Watch it LIVE

    You can follow the live stream of the Yamaha launch right here. It begins in five minutes' time. 

  • 10:52 (IST)

    Yamaha R15 V4: Bluetooth connectivity confirmed

    Another leaked image confirms the Yamaha R15 V4 will have a larger digital instrument cluster with built-in Bluetooth connectivity that will relay SMS and call alerts to the rider. 

  • 10:42 (IST)

    Yamaha R15 V4: First image leaked!

    Here's a glimpse of the new Yamaha R15 and R15 M in a leaked image, which confirms the bike will sport the 'V4' (Version 4) suffix. As you can see, the R15 will get an upside-down fork for the first time, along with a centre-aligned LED projector headlight. More details coming shortly.

  • 10:37 (IST)

    New Yamaha R15: Styling changes due

    Yamaha will give the new R15 revised bodywork in the form of a new fairing, redesigned fuel tank and a centre-aligned LED headlight, flanked by LED DRLs like seen in this picture.

  • 10:22 (IST)

    New Yamaha R15: A step-up from the V3

    Yamaha had launched the R15 V3 (pictured here) in India all the way back in 2018, and the model being rolled out today will be a significant update for this very motorcycle. However, it's unclear if Yamaha intends to use the 'V4' suffix for the new bike. We'll find out shortly!

  • 09:55 (IST)

    New Yamaha R15 launch: Let's begin!

    Good morning, folks, and welcome to Tech2's live coverage of the launch of three new Yamahas, including the new R15. Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates LIVE from the launch event.

Today is the day – Yamaha India is all set to launch not one, not two, but three new 155 cc models this morning. Yamaha has been busy readying a heavily updated version of its 155 cc sportbike, the R15. It’s expected to get revised bodywork with a new centre-aligned LED headlight (flanked by LED DRLs), a bigger windscreen, a redesigned fuel tank, new seats, an upside-down fork and Bluetooth connectivity.

Yamaha is also likely to introduce an ‘M’ version of the R15, which is set to get a different colour scheme and some additional features.

However, Yamaha also intends to surprise one and all at the launch of the R15 and R15 M with the introduction of its first high-capacity scooter for the Indian market – the Aerox 155. The Aerox is known as the scooter with the R15’s engine, and while that is true, the Aerox will be slightly less powerful than the R15.

It gets LED lighting, a 25-litre underseat storage compartment, Bluetooth connectivity and rides on 14-inch wheels at either end. It will certainly be one of the quickest scooters on sale in India, and will rival the Aprilia SXR 160.



