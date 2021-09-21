10:22 (IST)

New Yamaha R15: A step-up from the V3 Yamaha had launched the R15 V3 (pictured here) in India all the way back in 2018, and the model being rolled out today will be a significant update for this very motorcycle. However, it's unclear if Yamaha intends to use the 'V4' suffix for the new bike. We'll find out shortly!