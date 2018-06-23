If you’ve been lusting after the Yamaha R15 for a while, you might want to wait just a little bit longer. A recent report reveals that the MotoGP edition of the R15 V3.0 is coming to India this August.

According to a report in Autocar India, except for cosmetic changes, the bike is identical to the R15 V3.0. The blue MotoGP edition features a “Movistar logo on the front and sides and an ENEOS logo on the belly pan,” says Autocar.

The standard edition of the bike is available at Rs 1.26 lakh and it’s expected that the MotoGP edition will be priced at a premium. The standard bike is available in Thunder Grey and Racing Blue colours. V3.0 of the bike was unveiled at Auto Expo 2018 in February this year.

As IBTimes notes, the MotoGP edition of Yamaha’s bikes have never launched in India, making this a first for the company.

The bike is powered by a 155 cc liquid-cooled that produces 19.3 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 15 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm. The brakes include a large 282 mm disc on the front and a 220 mm one on the rear.