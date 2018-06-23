Saturday, June 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

tech2 News Staff 23 June, 2018 12:51 IST

Yamaha R15 V3.0 MotoGP edition with custom livery is coming to India in August

The bike is powered by a 155 cc liquid-cooled that produces 19.3 bhp of power and 15 Nm of torque.

If you’ve been lusting after the Yamaha R15 for a while, you might want to wait just a little bit longer. A recent report reveals that the MotoGP edition of the R15 V3.0 is coming to India this August.

According to a report in Autocar India, except for cosmetic changes, the bike is identical to the R15 V3.0. The blue MotoGP edition features a “Movistar logo on the front and sides and an ENEOS logo on the belly pan,” says Autocar.

The standard edition of the bike is available at Rs 1.26 lakh and it’s expected that the MotoGP edition will be priced at a premium. The standard bike is available in Thunder Grey and Racing Blue colours. V3.0 of the bike was unveiled at Auto Expo 2018 in February this year.

As IBTimes notes, the MotoGP edition of Yamaha’s bikes have never launched in India, making this a first for the company.

The bike is powered by a 155 cc liquid-cooled that produces 19.3 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 15 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm. The brakes include a large 282 mm disc on the front and a 220 mm one on the rear.

tags


latest videos

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga
Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?

Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?
iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones

iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones
Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X
Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know

Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know
Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6

Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6
How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

also see

yamaha

India-bound 2017 Yamaha R15 Version 3.0 unveiled in Indonesia

Jan 23, 2017

AutoExpo2018

Auto Expo 2018: Yamaha R15 V3.0 launched at Rs 1.25 lakh retains the aggressive look of its elder siblings

Feb 08, 2018

SportsTracker

MotoGP ready for India ride says Ezpeleta

Feb 03, 2015

motorsport

MotoGP: No.58 retired in honour of Marco Simoncelli

Sep 09, 2016

motorsport

FIM releases 2017 MotoGP calendar

Sep 21, 2016

motorsport

MotoGP 2016: Marquez takes Phillip Island pole

Oct 22, 2016

science

Cancer

Scientists develop drug to freeze cancer cells, keep them from spreading

Jun 22, 2018

Brain

Brain region associated with decision making also determines consciousness: Study

Jun 22, 2018

Dogs

How dogs use different parts of their brains to understand human emotions

Jun 22, 2018

Genetics

Genetically modified pigs found to be resistant to deadly PRRS causing virus

Jun 22, 2018