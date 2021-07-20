Tuesday, July 20, 2021Back to
Yamaha FZ25 MotoGP Edition launched in India at Rs 1,36,800: Find out what’s new

The Yamaha FZ25 MotoGP Edition costs Rs 2,000 more than the standard FZ25; gets a MotoGP-themed paint job.


tech2 News StaffJul 20, 2021 14:23:50 IST

Yamaha Motor India has today launched a motorsport-inspired special edition based on its FZ25 motorcycle – the Yamaha FZ25 MotoGP Edition. In the past, Yamaha has offered MotoGP-derived liveries for the Yamaha R15 as well as the FZ25, and has now introduced a new version of the current FZ25 that wears a livery reminiscent of the 2021 Yamaha MotoGP race bike. The Yamaha FZ25 MotoGP Edition is priced at Rs 1,36,800, which is exactly Rs 2,000 more than the standard Yamaha FZ25.

For the added Rs 2,000, the FZ25 features a dual-tone paint scheme – combining the standard bike’s Metallic Black and Racing Blue colours – along with branding stickers of Monster Energy, Yamalube and Eneos, plastered over the fuel tank shrouds, side panels and even the front mudguard; like bike racing enthusiasts will have seen on Yamaha’s current MotoGP race machine.

The Yamaha FZ25 MotoGP Edition is priced at Rs 1,36,800, which is exactly Rs 2,000 more than the standard Yamaha FZ25. Image: Yamaha

This aside, there are no other changes for the Yamaha FZ25 MotoGP Edition. For the uninitiated, both the Yamaha FZ25 and FZS 25 are powered by a 249 cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected single-cylinder engine that produces 20.8 hp and 20.1 Nm of torque. Both bikes get a five-speed gearbox, all-LED lighting, 17-inch wheels, disc brakes front and back, and dual-channel ABS as standard.

Yamaha has also said it will roll out more MotoGP-themed versions of its other two-wheelers going forward to mark the fruitful current season the manufacturer is enjoying in MotoGP. At present, Yamaha is leading all three standings in the championship – Team, Constructor and Rider.

At the start of June this year, Yamaha Motor India had slashed prices of both the FZ25 as well as the FZS 25 by a massive Rs 19,000, citing success in lowering input costs as the reason for the price drop. At their revised prices, the Yamaha FZ25 and FZS 25 are closer to smaller-capacity models such as the Honda Hornet 2.0 and the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.

