Yamaha FZ25, FZS 25 prices slashed substantially, now cost as much as some 200 cc models

With input costs being lowered considerably, prices of the Yamaha FZ25 and FZS 25 have dropped by around Rs 19,000.


tech2 News StaffJun 01, 2021 13:19:34 IST

Yamaha Motor India has announced a significant drop in prices of two of its motorcycles – the FZ25 and FZS 25. In a statement issued today, the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer cited success in lowering input costs as the reason for the prices of the bikes being reduced by a big margin. As of today, the Yamaha FZ25’s price is Rs 1,34,800, while the Yamaha FZS 25’s price is Rs 1,39,300 (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi), which is a near-Rs 19,000 drop compared to their previous prices.

“In the recent past, there has been an increase in the input costs, which has led to increase in the Ex-showroom prices of our products, especially in the FZ 25 series. Our team has finally managed to bring down these input costs for the FZ 25 Series & being a responsible manufacturer we would like to pass on the benefit to our customers. With this step, we will reach out to our potential audience by making the FZ 25 range more approachable”, read Yamaha’s statement.

With this price drop, the Yamaha FZ25 and FZS 25 are now the most affordable 250 cc motorcycles in the country by a big margin. Image: Yamaha/Tech2

With this price drop, the Yamaha FZ25 and FZS 25 are now the most affordable 250 cc motorcycles in the country by a big margin. Image: Yamaha/Tech2

Despite the reduction in prices, both the Yamaha FZ25 as well as the FZS 25 remain unchanged in terms of specification and equipment. With prices lowered considerably, the FZ and FZS 25 are now a good Rs 29,000 – 33,000 cheaper than the Suzuki Gixxer 250, Rs 32,000 – 36,000 cheaper than the Bajaj Dominar 250, nearly Rs 70,000 cheaper than the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 and close to Rs 80,000 cheaper than the KTM 250 Duke.

In fact, at their new prices, the Yamaha FZ25 and FZS 25 are closer to smaller-capacity models such as the Honda Hornet 2.0 and the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. The Hornet, a 200 cc model, costs just a few thousand rupees less than the Yamaha FZ25, while the Apache RTR 200 4V with dual-channel ABS is priced on par with the FZ25. Of course, the Yamaha 250s have a larger-capacity engine and a good deal more power than the Honda and the TVS.

For the uninitiated, both the Yamaha FZ25 and FZS 25 are powered by a 249 cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected single-cylinder engine that produces 20.8 hp and 20.1 Nm of torque. Both bikes get a five-speed gearbox, all-LED lighting, 17-inch wheels, disc brakes front and back, and dual-channel ABS as standard.

