Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi-scooter launched in India at Rs 1.29 lakh: Here's all you need to know

The Yamaha Aerox has a 155 cc engine derived from the Yamaha R15 V4, and will rival the Aprilia SXR 160 in the Indian market.


tech2 News StaffSep 21, 2021 12:25:00 IST

The Yamaha Aerox 155 – Yamaha’s first maxi-scooter for India – has been launched at a price of Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom). With its engine based on that of the just-launched R15 V4, the Aerox 155 is billed as one of India’s quickest and most powerful scooters, and is primed to take on the Aprilia SXR 160, which costs roughly the same as the Yamaha.

The Aerox is the biggest, most powerful scooter from Yamaha India till date. Image: Yamaha

Powering the Aerox is a 155 cc, liquid-cooled, four-valve engine with variable valve actuation (VVA) that makes 15 hp and 13.9 Nm of torque. Also part of the package is a mild-hybrid system, which employs an integrated motor generator and enables the automatic stop-start function, which shuts off the engine when the scooter comes to a halt to save fuel.

Kerb weight of the Aerox 155 is rated at 126 kg, ground clearance is 145 mm, the fuel tank capacity is 5.5 litres and seat height is 790mm.

The Aerox 155 rides on 14-inch alloys front and back, has a 230 mm front disc brake with a 130 mm drum rear brake. It also has a telescopic fork, twin rear shock absorbers and a 140 mm-wide rear tyre. Single-channel ABS is standard.

The Aerox 155 has 24.5 litres of underseat storage space, a negative LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, an external fuel lid, an optional phone charger and a side-stand engine cut-off function.

There will be two colours to choose from with the Aerox (Racing Blue and Grey Vermilion), and Yamaha is also offering it with its signature Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP livery for an added Rs 1,500. Do note that the MotoGP edition of the Aerox will only be available in limited numbers.

