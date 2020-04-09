Thursday, April 09, 2020Back to
World Car Awards 2020: Kia Telluride wins ‘Car of the Year', Soul EV grabs ‘Urban Car of the Year'

Kia Telluride is powered by a 291 hp engine and the pricing of the car starts at $31,890.


FP TrendingApr 09, 2020 16:22:39 IST

The Kia Telluride has received the ‘2020 World Car of the Year' award at the 2020 World Car Awards. It was a good outing for the South Korean company with the Kia Soul EV grabbing the ‘Urban Car of the Year' award.

“Everyone at Kia is truly honoured to receive not just one, but two awards from the World Car of the Year judging panel,” said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Head of Product Division at Kia Motors Corporation.

World Car Awards issued a statement saying the Kia Telluride was selected among 29 vehicles from all over the world. The Kia Soul EV was shortlisted “from an initial entry list of eight World Urban Car contenders.”

World Car Awards 2020: Kia Telluride wins ‘Car of the Year, Soul EV grabs ‘Urban Car of the Year

Kia Telluride

The vehicles were awarded the prizes on the basis of votes by an international jury panel comprising 86 prominent automotive journalists from 24 countries.

The Telluride is equipped with an array of advanced technologies, all-wheel drive, and driver-assistance systems. The price of the car starts at $31,890. It is powered by a 291 hp engine.

The compact Kia Soul EV features a powerful battery-electric powertrain in two variants. It is available either with 64 or 39.2 kWh battery packs. The vehicle is able to travel up to 452 kilometers on a single charge.

Apart from the Kia cars, the Porsche Taycan won the ‘World Luxury Car' and ‘World Performance car' awards. The Mazda 3 was awarded ‘World Car Design of the Year'.

