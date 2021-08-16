Monday, August 16, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Why the Ola S1 electric scooter will cost less than most petrol scooters in Maharashtra this year

Priced at Rs 99,999, the entry-level Ola Electric S1 e-scooter is eligible for the full Rs 25,000 subsidy available under the revised 2021 Maharashtra EV policy at present.


Amaan AhmedAug 16, 2021 11:30:33 IST

At first glance, the pricing of Ola Electric’s maiden offering, the Ola S1, may appear to be on the higher side to some. The Ola S1 was launched with much fanfare on 15 August at a starting price of Rs 99,999, with the more potent Ola S1 Pro costing Rs 1,29,999, a price point at which it is among the most expensive scooters on sale today. However, subsidies extended by states under their own EV policies will drive these prices down significantly, and the Ola S1 will be available for its lowest price anywhere across India, in the state of Maharashtra. Curious? Let us break it down for you.

Ola S1 price in Maharashtra

Interestingly, Ola Electric’s detailed state-wise price sheet unveiled at the time of launch took into account the subsidy provided under the older Maharashtra EV policy, which is a measly Rs 5,000, bringing the Ola S1 and S1 Pro’s price down to Rs 94,999 and Rs 1,24,999, respectively. However, the Maharashtra EV policy was recently revised to specify a substantially higher incentive for electric two-wheelers, with the base subsidy doubled to Rs 10,000.

Including state subsidies, the Ola S1 will cost well under Rs 1 lakh in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi. Image: Ola Electric

Including state subsidies, the Ola S1 will cost well under Rs 1 lakh in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi. Image: Ola Electric

Additionally, for those buying an e-two-wheeler before 2021 ends, there’s also an ‘early bird’ incentive, which offers an additional incentive of up to Rs 15,000 (basis battery capacity), taking the full subsidy up to a massive Rs 25,000.

With their large lithium-ion batteries – the Ola S1 has a 2.98 kWh pack, while the S1 Pro has a 3.97 kWh pack – both variants of the Ola Electric scooter will qualify for the full Rs 25,000 incentive at present. This will mean that in Maharashtra, the Ola S1 will be priced at Rs 74,999, and the Ola S1 Pro will cost Rs 1,04,999 (both prices, ex-showroom).

Since road tax and registration charges are waived off in the state, the on-road price of the Ola S1 and S1 Pro won’t be much higher than their ex-showroom prices. And this would mean the entry-level S1 will cost less than the most basic versions of the highest-selling petrol scooters – the Honda Activa 6G, Suzuki Access and TVS Jupiter – in Maharashtra, as all these models cost more than Rs 80,000 on-road, with better-equipped versions costing closer to Rs 90,000.

The Ola S1 Pro, with a 3.98 kWh pack, has the largest battery of any electric scooter on sale today. Image: Ola Electric

The Ola S1 Pro, with a 3.97 kWh pack, has the largest battery of any electric scooter on sale today. Image: Ola Electric

The Ola S1 Pro, on the other hand, will cost about the same as some premium 125 cc scooters such as the Honda Grazia, Suzuki Burgman Street and will cost less than the Aprilia SXR 125. The clincher, for many buyers, may be the Ola’s performance, 150 km real-world range and lengthy features list, which includes goodies never seen before on any scooter.

Do bear in mind that the early bird incentive is only meant for the first 10,000 e-two-wheeler buyers in the state and may be withdrawn once that target is met, be it by 31 December, 2021, or earlier.

However, even once the early bird incentive is withdrawn, prices of the Ola electric scooters in Maharashtra will only rise by Rs 15,000, so the Ola S1’s price at the start of 2022 will still be Rs 89,999, and the Ola S1 Pro will go for around Rs 1,09,999; keeping both positioned closer to petrol scooters that continue to witness sustained high demand.

It’s also worth noting that Ola’s scooters, regardless of the early bird incentive, will cost less than established rivals from Ather Energy, the 450 Plus and 450X.

Also read: Simple Energy's Simple One electric scooter makes world premiere, to be priced at Rs 1,09,999

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | 1Up In The House S2E8

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | 1Up In The House S2E8

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action |1Up In The House S2E7

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action |1Up In The House S2E7

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition | 1Up In The House S2E6

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition | 1Up In The House S2E6

BGMI New UPDATE! | 1Up In The House S2E5

BGMI New UPDATE! | 1Up In The House S2E5


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Ola Electric

Ola Electric S1 scooter launched in India, prices start at Rs 99,999: Check out performance, range and features

Aug 15, 2021
Ola Electric S1 scooter launched in India, prices start at Rs 99,999: Check out performance, range and features
Ola Electric scooter to be launched in India on 15 August: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announces date on Twitter

Ola Electric

Ola Electric scooter to be launched in India on 15 August: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announces date on Twitter

Aug 03, 2021
Ola Electric scooter launch highlights: Prices start at Rs 99,999 with the S1 Pro having a range of up to 181 kilometres and top speed of 115 kph

Ola Electric

Ola Electric scooter launch highlights: Prices start at Rs 99,999 with the S1 Pro having a range of up to 181 kilometres and top speed of 115 kph

Aug 15, 2021
Ola Electric scooter set to be eligible for massive FAME-II subsidy of over Rs 50,000

Ola Electric

Ola Electric scooter set to be eligible for massive FAME-II subsidy of over Rs 50,000

Aug 02, 2021
Ola Electric’s Series S e-scooter to be sold directly and home-delivered to buyers, confirms Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola Electric

Ola Electric’s Series S e-scooter to be sold directly and home-delivered to buyers, confirms Bhavish Aggarwal

Aug 06, 2021
Hero Electric sold over 4,500 mid-speed e-scooters last month, more than 10 times its July 2020 figure

Hero Electric

Hero Electric sold over 4,500 mid-speed e-scooters last month, more than 10 times its July 2020 figure

Aug 09, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021