Wait, what? Ford announced an all-electric Mustang, and it's an SUV!

Ford says its aiming for a sub-3 second 0-100kmph dash with the performance models of the Mach-E.


OverdriveNov 18, 2019 14:53:49 IST

Just ahead of the LA Motor Show, Ford finally officially released pictures of the Mach-E all-electric crossover. This is the first time the Mustang name is being used on an SUV, or even a four-door for that matter. The first all-electric car from Blue Oval should be able to leverage the heritage, and coolness, of the brand to truly challenge Tesla, with its upcoming Model Y crossover.

Ford Mustang Mach-e SUV. Image: Ford

The Mustang Mach-E will be available as a standard model (75.7kWh battery) with rear-wheel drive/all-wheel drive and up to 480km of driving range, while extended range models (98.8kWh battery) with only all-wheel drive will also be available, and bump power to 459PS and 830Nm of torque. Ford says its aiming for a sub-3 second 0-100kmph dash with the performance models of the Mach-E, which should help keep the Mustang brand aura intact, even post electrification. Using DC fast charging, the standard Mustang Mach-E with its 150kW charge capability is estimated to charge from 10 to 80 percent in about 38 minutes. Ford will give customers access to the FordPass Charging Network, which is currently at 12,500 charging stations and growing.

For those questioning Ford's move to name an SUV the Mustang, the Mach-E does carry some of the iconic design cues that have set Mustangs apart over the years, notably with the long hood, fastback-like rear end, and tri-bar lighting elements upfront and at the rear. Of course, with the engine out of the equation, under the hood is a washable storage area for up to 135-litres of baggage.

The Mustang Mach-E is a fairly large crossover, with its 4,724mm length, 1879mm width, and 1,600mm height. With its 2,971mm wheelbase, it's more than comparable to the likes of the Ford Endeavour we have on sale in India, being nearly 70mm longer between its axles.

The Mustang Mach-E is a five-seater, however, and is suitably futuristic inside, with a 15.5-inch tablet-like touchscreen taking centerstage, and debuting Ford's next-generation of SYNC infotainment software, which learns customer's behaviours and tweaks its suggestions accordingly. The Ford Mustang Mach-E will carry a base starting price of $43,895 (Rs 31.5 lakhs directly converted) and go up to $60,500 (Rs 43.3 lakh converted) for the extended-range GT version, with deliveries set to start in late 2020. Given the interest in practical electric SUVs in India at the moment, an electric crossover makes sense, even more so when you add in the magic of the Mustang brand.

