Volvo Cars India has now launched the petrol mild-hybrid Volvo XC90 at Rs 89.90 lakh. This launch follows the petrol S90 sedan and XC60 SUV and completes Volvo's transition to a petrol-only line-up in the country. The Swedish carmaker will now move to a largely electrified product range in India over the next five years.

The Volvo XC90 petrol is powered by the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine as in the S90 sedan and XC60 SUV but outputs have been pumped up to this engine's BS6 specifications. This results in 304 hp and 420 Nm of torque, while a 48-volt mild-hybrid starter-generator has also been added. The gearbox continues to be the same Aisin-sourced eight-speed automatic. Air suspension and all-wheel-drive are also standard.

The Inscription trim of the Volvo XC90 this engine option is being offered with can be had with black ash dash inlays and two Napa leather choices - Amber and Maroon. The infotainment continues to be the Sensus unit with a wider suite of connected-car features and a head-up display. Other feature additions are a cabin air cleaner with PM 2.5 filter, 19-speaker Bowers and Wilkins audio, heated and massaging front seats, four-zone climate control, 12.3-inch instrument cluster and laminated windows.

The reworked ADAS suite has been added to the XC90 with this update. This includes adaptive cruise control, pilot assist, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring with cross traffic alert, front and rear collision mitigation, 360-degree cameras and park assist.

The Volvo XC90 competes with SUVs such as the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5 and Range Rover Sport. The three-year service package is being offered with the SUV for Rs 75,000.

Early next year, Volvo will launch its first EV for India in the form of the Volvo XC40 Recharge.