Volvo XC60 facelift revealed in official images, to be launched in India in 2021

Small cosmetic tweaks aside, the India-bound 2021 Volvo XC60 also features a new infotainment system.


OverdriveMar 15, 2021 08:35:00 IST

The Volvo XC60 facelift has recently been revealed internationally. Volvo Cars India has confirmed that this facelifted XC60 will be one of three new cars it launches this year, along with the recently revealed XC40 Recharge electric SUV and the updated Volvo XC90.

Volvo XC60 facelift revealed in official images, to be launched in India in 2021

The 2021 Volvo XC60 gets a new grille, redesigned bumpers and new wheel options. Image: Volvo

The big change with this update is the inclusion of the new Android-based infotainment system. The XC40 Recharge comes fitted with the same system, the first car infotainment system with Android integration and with the ability to run Google apps and services. Customers can sign up for a Digital Services package that gives them full access to these functions. Included is Google Assistant, Google Maps and access to the Google Play Store for more apps. The new infotainment will eventually be rolled out into other Volvo cars.

The 2021 Volvo XC60 features the same Google Android-based infotainment system that debuted on the XC40 Recharge. Image: Volvo

The 2021 Volvo XC60 features the same Google Android-based infotainment system that debuted on the XC40 Recharge. Image: Volvo

Aside from this, minor visual updates have been made on the outside. These come in the form of a new grille, new front bumpers, and new exterior colour and wheel options. New materials and colour options have also been added for interior upholstery, these include leather-free and the City Weave textile material, in keeping with Volvo's renewed focus on sustainability.

Also new on the updated XC60 is an expanded set of advanced driver assistance and safety functions, which should also make its way into the India-spec car. These systems can now detect other road users, automatic braking and collision avoidance. The Pilot Assist feature continues as well.

In keeping with Volvo India's strategy of switching 80 per cent of its portfolio to EVs and discontinuing diesel engines, the facelifted XC60 will come as a petrol-only model. The pre-facelift car was only available with a diesel engine. The XC60 comes with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol in three tunes internationally. This is the T5 with 254 hp and 350 Nm, the T6 with 320 hp and 400 Nm and the T8 Hybrid which uses the same tune as the T6 but pairs the engine with a 10.4 kWh battery with 87 hp and 240 Nm. The electric-only range for this version is 45 km.

