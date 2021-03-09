Tuesday, March 09, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Volvo XC40 Recharge EV makes India debut, deliveries to commence from October

Volvo has stated it foresees electrified vehicles making up 80 percent of its India sales by 2025.


tech2 News StaffMar 09, 2021 21:28:57 IST

Today, Volvo brought its maiden all-electric SUV, the XC40 Recharge, to India for the first time ahead of its launch in the coming months. Bookings for the Volvo XC40 Recharge will open in the month of June, and deliveries of the electric SUV will commence in October. Volvo Car India will also launch the updated S90 sedan and XC60 SUV later this year, and following the introduction of the XC40 Recharge, the company has confirmed it will also bring the C40 Recharge electric coupe-SUV to India in 2022.

For the uninitiated, the XC40 Recharge is a pure-electric derivative of the standard Volvo XC40, which has been on sale in India now for a few years. Most would be hard-pressed to find differences between the combustion-engined version and the Recharge, as they look nearly the same. However, the Recharge has a sealed grille section and gets a unique alloy wheel design. On the inside, the big difference is that the Recharge has Volvo’s Google Android-based infotainment system, which is ready for over-the-air updates.

Volvo XC40 Recharge EV makes India debut, deliveries to commence from October

On the WLTP cycle, the Volvo XC40 Recharge has a range of 418km. Image: Volvo Car India

The Recharge – unveiled in 2019 – has a 78kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which is the source of energy for the SUV’s two electric motors that send power to all four wheels. Combined output stands at 408 hp and 660 Nm of torque, which gives the XC40 Recharge a claimed 0-100 kph time of 4.9 seconds, but like all other Volvos now, the XC40 Recharge is also electronically limited to 180 kph.

On the WLTP cycle, the Volvo XC40 Recharge has a range of 418km on a full charge. Volvo Car India will offer a complimentary home charger to buyers of the XC40, and while that AC charger won’t result in the quickest of recharges, a DC fast charger can juice the XC40 Recharge back up to 80 percent in as little as 40 minutes.

Volvo has previously hinted at considering local assembly for the XC40 Recharge, but at this point, it appears that the Swedish carmaker has decided to begin sales of the Recharge by shipping it in as a full import, at least to start with. While it certainly will be significantly pricier than the combustion-engined model, the Volvo XC40 Recharge’s expected price tag of Rs 50-55 lakh (ex-showroom) will still make it the most affordable EV from a luxury carmaker in India.

With the XC40 Recharge, Volvo is setting into action its plan to transition into an EV-only brand by 2030. The company is targeting doubling its volumes in the next two years. It also foresees electrified vehicles making up 80 percent of its sales volume in India by 2025 and has previously stated it will phase out all combustion-engined models – including hybrids – from its portfolio by the end of this decade.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo C40 Recharge debuts, all-electric coupe-SUV has two motors, 408hp and 420km range

Mar 03, 2021
Volvo C40 Recharge debuts, all-electric coupe-SUV has two motors, 408hp and 420km range
Volvo goes all-in on electric cars and online sales, to phase out all ICE vehicles by 2030

Volvo

Volvo goes all-in on electric cars and online sales, to phase out all ICE vehicles by 2030

Mar 03, 2021
Amazon India deploys Mahindra Treo Zor EVs in its delivery network across seven major cities

Electric vehicles

Amazon India deploys Mahindra Treo Zor EVs in its delivery network across seven major cities

Feb 23, 2021
KTM, Piaggio, Honda and Yamaha to form swappable batteries consortium for EVs

Electric vehicles

KTM, Piaggio, Honda and Yamaha to form swappable batteries consortium for EVs

Mar 02, 2021
Porsche’s Taycan Cross Turismo is an all-electric wagon with up to 761 hp and a 456km range

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

Porsche’s Taycan Cross Turismo is an all-electric wagon with up to 761 hp and a 456km range

Mar 04, 2021
Aston Martin will electrify 90 percent of its model range by 2030, PHEVs to arrive first

Aston Martin

Aston Martin will electrify 90 percent of its model range by 2030, PHEVs to arrive first

Feb 26, 2021

science

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Volcanic Exoplanet

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Mar 05, 2021
Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Exoplanet Discovery

Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Mar 05, 2021
Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Devasthal Telescope

Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Mar 04, 2021
James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

James Webb Telescope

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

Mar 02, 2021