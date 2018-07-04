The Volvo XC40 is the newest compact luxury SUV to get launched in India, at an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lakh (ex-showroom). Interestingly, Volvo India has chosen to only launch the fully-loaded, R-Design trim of the XC40 in India for now. The XC40 marks Volvo's entry into the compact luxury SUV segment, where it will take on German SUVs like the Audi Q3, BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA. While the XC40 is available with a range of engine options internationally, for now, Volvo has launched the XC40 only with its 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine dubbed the D4. The engine offers 190 PS and 400 Nm in this guise and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The XC40 follows Volvo's current design language and gets the now popular 'Thor's Hammer' LED daytime running lamps. It is based on the manufacturer's Compact Modular Architecture platform and boasts an unladen ground clearance of 211mm, and as far as dimensions go, the XC40 is marginally larger than its aforementioned German rivals. Being the fully-loaded version, the XC40 R-Design comes loaded to the gills with features, including several segment firsts.

The XC40 is the only SUV in its segment to feature radar-based guidance and safety systems including Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping aid, Collision Mitigation, City Safety with pedestrian, cyclist and large animal detection and Driver Alerts. It also gets a powered tailgate with a foot wave function for opening and closing, reverse camera, park assist along with a wireless smartphone charging pad, all as part of standard equipment.

In addition, the Volvo XC40 R-Design also gets a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry with a start/stop button, 9-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 13-speaker, high-end audio system from Harmon/Kardon. More variants of the XC40 are expected to be launched in the near future apart from which the Swedish manufacturer could also look at launching a petrol engine equipped version in India, depending on the demand and market conditions.