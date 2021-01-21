Thursday, January 21, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Volvo S60 bookings are now open at an introductory price of Rs 45.9 lakh, launch scheduled for March 2021

Volvo S60's official launch in India is scheduled to take place in March 2021.


OverdriveJan 21, 2021 18:11:11 IST

Volvo has opened bookings for its all-new S60 at an introductory price of Rs 45.9 lakh, ex-showroom. The mentioned price is the launch price for a limited number of bookings, confirms Volvo India. The official launch has been scheduled to take place in March 2021. The company is also offering complimentary membership to its exclusive Tre Kronor Experience program to the early buyers of the luxury sedan. This will entitle the new S60 owners a host of priority and personalized experiences such as a dedicated Volvo relationship manager, doorstep solutions for certain services, complimentary pick up and drop of cars for service-related needs, benefits for referring new customers and rewards for new purchases.

Volvo S60 bookings are now open at an introductory price of Rs 45.9 lakh, launch scheduled for March 2021

Volvo S60

Volvo will be accepting online bookings for the S60 on the dedicated website. Further, the bookings that have been made in January 2021 and February 2021 will get deliveries from mid-March 2021 onward. "As a brand, we have saved more than 1 million lives through our safety innovations and we are committed to help saving the next million. The new S60 is one of the safest sedans today and surely helps us save more lives," Charles Frump, Managing Director  Volvo Car India, said.

"The new S60 is an exciting car and will attract people who like top-of-the-line luxury and safety features in their ride. As we open the bookings for S60, we want to make sure the customers remain safe while retaining the flexibility to book the car from anywhere. The online route achieves both these goals efficiently," Frump added.

The car is built on Volvo Cars' own Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform and has secured a five-star rating from Euro NCAP, which certifies cars based on their safety apparatus. The new S60 shares safety technology and infotainment system with the top-of-the-line 90 Series cars and award-winning XC60, all of which have achieved industry-leading safety ratings. This makes the new S60 one of the safest cars on the road. The City Safety with Autobrake technology assists the driver in avoiding potential collisions, and is the only system on the market to recognize pedestrians, cyclists and large animals. In a world-first for the mid-size sedan segment, City Safety now also engages autobraking to mitigate oncoming collisions.

The Pilot Assist system  which supports the driver with steering, acceleration and braking on well-marked roads up to 130km/h  has been upgraded with improved cornering performance. The S60 also includes Run-off Road Mitigation, Oncoming Lane Mitigation and steering assistance systems. The car's Sensus Connect infotainment system is fully compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and keeps drivers connected at all times. The intuitive control is a tablet-style touch screen interface that combines car functions, navigation, connected services and in-car entertainment apps.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Volvo S60 Polestar launched at an introductory price of Rs 52.5 lakh

Apr 15, 2017
Volvo S60 Polestar launched at an introductory price of Rs 52.5 lakh
Volvo S60 Cross Country road test

volvo s60 cross country road test

Volvo S60 Cross Country road test

Mar 05, 2016
Image gallery: Volvo S60 Cross Country launched in India

volvo s60 cross country launched

Image gallery: Volvo S60 Cross Country launched in India

Mar 12, 2016
2015 Volvo S60 T6 launched in India at Rs 42 lakh

volvo s60 t6 launched in india

2015 Volvo S60 T6 launched in India at Rs 42 lakh

Jul 03, 2015
New Volvo S60 T6 to be launched in India on July 3, 2015

new volvo s60 t6 launch in india

New Volvo S60 T6 to be launched in India on July 3, 2015

Jun 29, 2015
Volvo 5 Senses: The S60 Cross Country experience

automonitor

Volvo 5 Senses: The S60 Cross Country experience

May 28, 2016

science

Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Astronomy

Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Jan 19, 2021
South African SARS-CoV-2 variant more contagious, no evidence of it being deadlier, experts confirm

SARS-CoV-2 virus

South African SARS-CoV-2 variant more contagious, no evidence of it being deadlier, experts confirm

Jan 19, 2021
'Paddington' bear mother, cub spotted wandering around tourist-free Machu Picchu

Rare Bear Sighting

'Paddington' bear mother, cub spotted wandering around tourist-free Machu Picchu

Jan 18, 2021
Major tech firms urge Japan ministers to double renewable energy targets for 2030

Renewable Energy

Major tech firms urge Japan ministers to double renewable energy targets for 2030

Jan 18, 2021