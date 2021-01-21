Overdrive

Volvo has opened bookings for its all-new S60 at an introductory price of Rs 45.9 lakh, ex-showroom. The mentioned price is the launch price for a limited number of bookings, confirms Volvo India. The official launch has been scheduled to take place in March 2021. The company is also offering complimentary membership to its exclusive Tre Kronor Experience program to the early buyers of the luxury sedan. This will entitle the new S60 owners a host of priority and personalized experiences such as a dedicated Volvo relationship manager, doorstep solutions for certain services, complimentary pick up and drop of cars for service-related needs, benefits for referring new customers and rewards for new purchases.

Volvo will be accepting online bookings for the S60 on the dedicated website. Further, the bookings that have been made in January 2021 and February 2021 will get deliveries from mid-March 2021 onward. "As a brand, we have saved more than 1 million lives through our safety innovations and we are committed to help saving the next million. The new S60 is one of the safest sedans today and surely helps us save more lives," Charles Frump, Managing Director  Volvo Car India, said.

"The new S60 is an exciting car and will attract people who like top-of-the-line luxury and safety features in their ride. As we open the bookings for S60, we want to make sure the customers remain safe while retaining the flexibility to book the car from anywhere. The online route achieves both these goals efficiently," Frump added.

The car is built on Volvo Cars' own Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform and has secured a five-star rating from Euro NCAP, which certifies cars based on their safety apparatus. The new S60 shares safety technology and infotainment system with the top-of-the-line 90 Series cars and award-winning XC60, all of which have achieved industry-leading safety ratings. This makes the new S60 one of the safest cars on the road. The City Safety with Autobrake technology assists the driver in avoiding potential collisions, and is the only system on the market to recognize pedestrians, cyclists and large animals. In a world-first for the mid-size sedan segment, City Safety now also engages autobraking to mitigate oncoming collisions.

The Pilot Assist system  which supports the driver with steering, acceleration and braking on well-marked roads up to 130km/h  has been upgraded with improved cornering performance. The S60 also includes Run-off Road Mitigation, Oncoming Lane Mitigation and steering assistance systems. The car's Sensus Connect infotainment system is fully compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and keeps drivers connected at all times. The intuitive control is a tablet-style touch screen interface that combines car functions, navigation, connected services and in-car entertainment apps.