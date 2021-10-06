Wednesday, October 06, 2021Back to
Volvo issues recall for almost 260,000 pre-2010 cars in the US to replace driver airbag inflator

Volvo’s latest recall covers S80 sedans from 2001 to 2006 and S60s from 2001 through 2009; driver’s airbag can explode and send shrapnel into the cabin.


The Associated PressOct 06, 2021 16:49:58 IST

Volvo is recalling nearly 260,000 older cars in the US because the front driver’s airbag can explode and send shrapnel into the cabin. The recall is in addition to one from November of 2020, which was done after an unidentified US driver was killed. The latest recall covers S80 sedans from 2001 to 2006 and S60s from 2001 through 2009.

The problem is similar to widespread trouble with airbag inflators made by bankrupt Japanese airbag maker Takata. The company used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate the airbags. But the chemical can deteriorate over time when exposed to high heat and humidity and burn too fast, blowing apart a metal canister.

The Volvo inflators, made by ZF/TRW, do not use ammonium nitrate, but the propellant can still deteriorate when exposed to high heat and humidity. Image: Volvo Cars

At least 19 people in the US and 28 worldwide have been killed by exploding Takata inflators. More than 400 have been injured in the US.

The Volvo inflators, made by ZF/TRW, do not use ammonium nitrate, but the propellant can still deteriorate when exposed to high heat and humidity, according to documents posted Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Volvo said in the documents that the fatality is the only inflator rupture case that it knows of.
Tony Sapienza, spokesman for ZF/TRW, said the inflators were not sold to any other automakers in the US. The company’s US headquarters is in Livonia, Michigan, near Detroit.

Dealers will replace the inflators with new ones “with a modern state-of-the-art propellant/inflator,” the Volvo documents say. Owners will be notified by letter starting 29 November.

The original recall only covered cars from the 2001 through 2003 model years in southern states and territories with persistent high heat and humidity.

Volvo said in a statement Tuesday that it expanded the recall from Southern states to the entire nation in an abundance of caution.

