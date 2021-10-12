Tuesday, October 12, 2021Back to
Volvo Car India will now offer ‘lifetime warranty’ on vehicle spare parts: Here are the details

A lifetime warranty will cover any genuine spares with material/manufacturing defects; will be valid for a vehicle as long as ownership doesn’t change.


tech2 News StaffOct 12, 2021 19:59:09 IST

Volvo Car India on Tuesday said it has come up with a ‘lifetime parts warranty’ scheme for its customers in the country. The customer lifetime parts warranty is applicable on genuine parts bought and installed at an authorised Volvo workshop starting 1 October, 2021. Under the warranty scheme, both the part and the labour cost are covered, as long as the affected part requires repair/replacement due to a material or manufacturing defect.

The scheme is valid from the time of the purchase of the part and remains till the time the ownership of the car does not change. Interestingly, parts replaced while the car is still covered by its original or extended warranty will not be covered by this scheme. Also not covered by this initiative are usual wear-and-tear parts, consumables, batteries, accessories and software not associated with a hardware replacement.

Volvo will replace any defective/damaged part free of cost under this initiative. Image: Volvo

"It is for the first time in India that such an initiative has been offered to luxury customers. This is a unique offer in the automotive industry that gives the customer carefree and secure car ownership," Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra stated.

"The warranty commences on the date of purchase of the part and will follow the combination of car and car owner. If the car has a new registered owner, the warranty will end," Malhotra noted.

Volvo Cars established its presence in India in 2007 and currently sells the S60 and S90 sedans and the XC40, XC60 and XC90 SUVs, through 25 dealerships across the country. The company was set to launch its first electric vehicle in the form of the Volvo XC40 Recharge in October, but had to delay the launch to 2022 owing to the global semiconductor shortage.

With inputs from PTI

