Volvo C40 Recharge debuts, all-electric coupe-SUV has two motors, 408hp and 420km range

The C40 Recharge is the first Volvo to be designed as a pure-electric vehicle from the ground up; will only be sold online in international markets.


tech2 News StaffMar 03, 2021 18:57:24 IST

The wraps are off the all-new Volvo C40 Recharge, a coupe-SUV derivative of the Volvo XC40 Recharge. Volvo says the C40 Recharge is its first-ever model designed to be a pure electric vehicle from the ground up, indirectly confirming the coupe-SUV body style of the XC40 will not be available with an internal combustion engine or even a hybrid powertrain. This is in line with Volvo’s decision to only have pure electric vehicles in its portfolio by 2030, and the company expects over half its global sales to come from pure EVs by 2025.

The face of the C40 Recharge is identical to that of the XC40, and it has the same styling cues. Things, however, are notably different aft of the B-pillar, with the roofline dropping sharply into the raked rear windshield. It has different LED tail-lights that flow down from the sides of the windshield to merge into the boot lid; there’s a roof-mounted spoiler as well as a boot lid-mounted spoiler, adding to the C40’s dynamic appearance.

Volvo C40 Recharge debuts, all-electric coupe-SUV has two motors, 408hp and 420km range

The Volvo C40 Recharge sits is 70mm shorter than the XC40 Recharge it's based on. Image: Volvo Cars

The Volvo C40 Recharge is based on the same Common Modular Architecture (CMA) as the XC40 Recharge and the Polestar 2 and is identical to those models under the skin. It has a 78 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, two electric motors (one on each axle) producing a combined 408 hp and 660 Nm of torque, and power goes to all four wheels. 0-100kph in the C40 Recharge will take a claimed 4.9 seconds (remember that despite being a small electric coupe-SUV, it weighs nearly 2.2 tonnes), and top speed, like with all Volvos now, is limited to 180kph.

The Volvo C40 Recharge’s claimed range stands at 420 kilometres (WLTP cycle). With an 11kW wall box, charging the C40’s batteries from 0 to 80 percent is said to take 8 hours, while a 150kW DC fast charger brings that down to a mere 40 minutes.

On the inside, the C40 Recharge is identical to the XC40, has no leather trimmings (a first for a Volvo) and is equipped with the Google Android-based infotainment system.

Abroad, Volvo will only sell the C40 Recharge online, which is something it intends to do for all its models going forward. Interestingly, Volvo Car India tried something similar with the launch of the new S60, where prospective buyers could only make a booking online.

Previously, Volvo has stated its desire to assemble the XC40 Recharge in India, and if it does go ahead with it, the Swedish carmaker could also look at introducing the swoopy C40 Recharge in our market in the time to come.

