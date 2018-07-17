Volvo Car India has announced that it has received over 200 bookings of the XC40 compact SUV within a fortnight of the car being launched in the country. The company has also revised pricing and launched two new variants either side of the R-design variant available at launch.

The base model Momentum model gets a panoramic sunroof, AWD, front radar, leather upholstery, 9" centre touchscreen, hill descent control and rear parking camera, among others. The R-Design adds features like heated and cushion-extendable sheets, adaptive cruise control, park-assist pilot, inductive charging and keyless entry and Harman/Kardon sound system, to name a few.

To this, the top-spec Momentum trim adds the Four-C chassis, powered rear headrests and numerous cosmetic improvements to the exterior and interior.

Prices for the Volvo XC40 now start at Rs 39.9 lakh for the D4 Momentum, going up to Rs 42.9 lakh for the R-Design and Rs 43.9 lakh for the Inscription. All cars are powered by the same 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel motor good for 190PS and 400Nm, mated to an eight-speed automatic.

Indian buyers seem to have taken in XC40's unique styling, its strong feature list and a driving experiences which is decidedly more cosseting when compared to its sportier German rivals.