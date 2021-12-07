Tuesday, December 07, 2021Back to
Volkswagen Tiguan facelift launched in India at Rs 31.99 lakh, deliveries to begin mid-January 2022

Now assembled at the VW Group’s Aurangabad facility, the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan is available in a single, fully-loaded variant powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.


tech2 News StaffDec 07, 2021 10:50:55 IST

The facelifted Volkswagen Tiguan SUV has finally been launched in India, at an introductory price of Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the fourth SUV Volkswagen has introduced in India in 2021, with the German carmaker having brought in additional units of the Volkswagen T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace earlier this year, and having launched the Hyundai Creta-rivalling Volkswagen Taigun midsize SUV a few months ago. However, the T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace are no longer on sale, so the Tiguan, at present, is one of just two SUVs in the Volkswagen India portfolio.

Deliveries of the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift will commence mid-January 2022, with bookings now open and test drives set to begin on 10 December in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.

The Tiguan facelift – which is now Volkswagen’s flagship model in India – is locally assembled at the VW Group facility in Aurangabad, and will be available in a single, fully-loaded ‘Elegance’ variant. This is the midlife update for the second-gen Tiguan, which made its global debut back in 2015 and was subsequently launched in India in 2017. The Tiguan was on sale here up till a little before the BS6 emission norms were implemented in April 2020, and was effectively replaced by the fully-imported, three-row Tiguan Allspace, which has also now been discontinued.

The Volkswagen Tiguan facelift will be available in a single, fully-loaded 'Elegance' variant. Image: Volkswagen

Among key changes for the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan on the outside are the inclusion of swept-back, adaptive LED Matrix headlights with the ‘IQ. Light’ system comprising 24 individual LEDs, a four-slat chrome grille, revised LED tail-lights with a new light signature and 18-inch ‘Frankfurt’ alloy wheels.

Inside, there's a 10-inch, full-digital instruments display, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with gesture controls, a panoramic sunroof, three-zone automatic climate control, leather seats, USB-C ports and a flat-bottom steering wheel. Also included are a reverse camera, ambient lighting with 30 colour options and connected car features such as location tracking, geo-fencing and driver behaviour and usage patterns.

Safety kit on the Volkswagen Tiguan facelift includes six airbags, front and rear disc brakes, ABS, electronic stability control, anti-slip regulation, electronic differential lock, hill start assist, hill descent control with auto-hold, ISOFIX child seat anchors and a driver alert system.

Being a five-seater, the Tiguan facelift also has a large boot, with a capacity of 615 litres that can be further expanded by folding down the second row.

Unlike the pre-facelift model (which was offered only with a diesel engine), the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift is available with a sole petrol engine option – the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol we’ve seen in the Tiguan Allspace, which makes 190 hp and 320 Nm of torque. It’s mated to the seven-speed DSG automatic transmission, and Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system is standard. ARAI-certified fuel efficiency for the Volkswagen Tiguan facelift is 12.65 kpl.

As before, the Volkswagen Tiguan facelift will rival the likes of the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and the Citroen C5 Aircross.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

